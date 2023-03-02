Philly Mayor Jim Kenney reflects on his legacy and proposes his final budget in address to City Council

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday delivered his eighth and final budget address to City Council, reflecting on his legacy overseeing unprecedented upheaval in his second term and leaving lawmakers to consider a budget plan that largely maintains the status quo.

“Together we have navigated and continue to lead our city through a global pandemic, a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice, and a national crisis of gun violence that is causing heartbreak and pain for too many families and communities across Philadelphia,” Kenney said.

He said he is dedicating the final nine months of his tenure to “a brighter, safer, more sustainable future for this city, just as I have each day since 2016.”

Kenney’s 31-minute speech unveiled his $6.1 billion budget proposal, which modestly cuts wage and business taxes and freezes property assessments. He said his plan reflects his administration’s commitment to education, economic inequality, and tackling the city’s gun-violence crisis.

The mayor is proposing increasing the police budget by $55 million, bringing the city’s largest department’s total budget to more than $850 million. The plan also includes a $25 million increase to antiviolence programs outside law enforcement, as well as funding for a pilot program that would provide free SEPTA passes to city employees and an additional 25,000 residents living in poverty.

Kenney outlined his proposal in a speech in Council’s ornate City Hall chambers, the first time in three years that the mayor appeared in person to deliver the annual address that’s a city version of a State of the Union. Kenney is term-limited and leaves office in January.

As he prepares to leave city government, Kenney reflected Thursday on his years as a City Council member.

“I learned a lot in this chamber. I was taught a lot. I grew up a lot. I matured a lot. I had people like Gussie Clark, Marian Tasco, Jannie Blackwell who brought me along, this kid from South Philly, and taught me how to represent the entire city.

The budget proposal that officials say is similar to plans approved in recent years is perhaps a fitting coda for a mayor who hasn’t undertaken significant policy shifts in his second term as his administration grappled with the pandemic, civil unrest, and a persistent gun violence crisis. Over his two terms, Kenney oversaw a more than 50% ballooning of the overall budget, which was about $4 billion when he took office in 2016.

Kenney said he’s committed to the city’s financial health and touted that it holds its highest bond rating in 40 years.

“I hope that our investments in growth and opportunity, paired with sound financial practices, have positioned the city’s finances, stability, and prosperity to the point where the services and infrastructure we provide reflect our city’s highest ambitions,” Kenney said.

Thursday’s address kicks off months of negotiations between the administration and Council, who must come to an agreement by the time the current budget expires at the end of June. Council will hold virtual hearings through this spring to question department heads and consider changes to the mayor’s proposal.

The negotiations come amid a busy election season as nine Democrats are jockeying for the nomination to replace Kenney and every Council seat will be on ballots in mid-May. It will also be the final budget season steered by Council President Darrell L. Clarke, who after 12 years of leading Council will retire at the end of the term.

The overall budget is 4.4% higher than the plan approved by Council last year, which was about $5.84 billion. Spending crept up over the course of the year, and the administration projects it will spend about $6.08 billion by the end of June.

Kenney called for the city to draw down nearly $400 million next year and $449 million the following year to exhaust the federal pandemic relief dollars allocated to the city as part of a package passed by Congress in 2021. The city received $1.4 billion, and it must be spent by the end of 2024.

Administration officials project that Kenney’s plan will leave just over half a billion dollars unspent in a financial cushion also known as the fund balance. The cash reserve leaves about 8% of revenues unspent.

“This really matters because we want to be prepared for every challenge and opportunity,” Kenney said, “whether it’s an economic downturn, or a moment where we can step up to do what’s right in a crisis.”

The proposal also calls for putting $42 million in the Economic Stabilization Fund, or “rainy day fund,” as well as $54 million in the Recession, Inflation, and Reopening Reserve, a separate reserve created by the Kenney administration.

Council Majority Leader Curtis Jones Jr. said that the city’s relatively strong financial state can make passing a budget just as hard as when the city needs to make cuts because leaders must agree on what to prioritize.

”It is as hard as when you have a deficit as when you have a surplus,” Jones said.

Jones said that he thought Kenney’s plan was a good first step, applauding the new funding for transit passes for city workers and low-income residents as well as the city’s continued commitment to anti-violence spending.

Kenney said public safety “is a precondition for every single one of our goals.” He announced the city is hiring Estelle Richman, a former secretary of the state Department of Public Welfare, to serve as a new advisor on gun violence intervention initiatives.

The administration’s proposed $55 million increase to the police budget is largely to cover forensics upgrades and labor costs. The mayor is also proposing allocating nearly $10 million for the department to hire additional analysts to carry out its hotspot patrol strategy that aims to shift resources in realtime to areas where crime is spiking.

The $855 million proposed police budget is about 8.5% higher than the $788 million department budget Council approved last year. The overall police budget over the last fiscal year increased to an estimated $799 million. Kenney’s proposed police budget is more than $200 million higher than when he took office in 2016.

In addition to increased spending on law enforcement, the budget proposal includes nearly $2 million for employee recruitment and retention as the city struggles to fill thousands of open positions. Nearly 1 in 5 city jobs are vacant following a steady trickle of employees fleeing government service over the last three years, complicating the delivery of basic city services in departments across the municipal government.

The administration under the proposed budget would also separate $107 million worth of parking tax revenue to establish a new Transportation Fund, which would be used on street paving, lighting, engineering, and crossing guards.

Kenney said the administration is also committing about $37 million over five years to staff the city’s library branches six days a week. As of this month, ten libraries are open on Saturdays. Others are open five days a week or fewer.

With new funds from the budget we passed together last year, I am so proud that our Parks & Rec team has been able to open 66 recreation centers on the weekends, with all rec centers being open on the weekends by the end of 2023.

Kenney’s plan would continue to slightly decrease the city’s wage tax, lowering the rate for Philadelphia residents from 3.79% to 3.7565%. It also asks Council to approve a lowering of the net income portion of the business income and receipts tax from 5.99% to 5.83%.

The mayor is also proposing that the city freeze the property tax rate and all property assessments for a year amid a flood of reviews requested by homeowners. Citywide reassessments this year, the first since 2019, resulted in an average appraisal increase of 31%.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia applauded the plan, with President and CEO Chellie Cameron saying in a statement that the tax reductions “will help businesses throughout the city prosper, allowing Philadelphians across zip codes to enjoy an improved quality of life.”

Kenney spent much of the speech sharing the stories of city residents who have benefited from his legacy achievements, noting, for instance, that over 1,400 people have received free tuition at the Community College of Philadelphia through the Octavius Catto Scholarship program that he proposed in March 2020.

“The Catto Scholarship makes dreams possible — not just for individual students, but for their families as well,” Kenney said. “Tabatha Bywater works full-time in the Jefferson Health radiology department while raising twins. She is also a Catto Scholar studying health care so she can advance in her field.”

He also highlighted the three programs that are funded through the city’s tax on sweetened beverages, which he proposed in his first budget address in 2016: PHLpreK, community schools, and Rebuild, which funds rec center and playground renovations.

Kenney briefly choked up as he closed his speech by imagining the life of a child who enrolled in the pre-kindergarten program’s first class in January 2017.

“That was more than six years ago. A three-year-old student who started the program that day is nine years old today,” he said. “They will be in middle school when the 2026 World Cup arrives in Philadelphia, and they will likely start college nine years from now in 2032. It is my hope that they will choose a rewarding career, and a home for their family, here in their own hometown.”

One of them may even become mayor, Kenney said.

“Don’t think it doesn’t cross my mind every time I visit a pre-K,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.