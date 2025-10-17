Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protest in Philly Saturday will prompt road closures

As the Trump administration’s forceful immigration raids continue, protesters in Philadelphia and across the country will take the streets to protest as part of a nationwide “No Kings” rally.

Over 2,500 rallies are scheduled nationwide, with demonstrators here in the city marching from City Hall to Independence Mall to protest Trump’s masked ICE agents and his deployment of troops in cities like Portland and Chicago.

The third “No Kings” protest since Trump took office in January also comes amid a government shutdown entering its third week with no end in sight.

While several Democrats — including U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle (D, Pa.), Mary Gay Scanlon (D., Pa.), and Jamie Raskin (D., Md.) — are scheduled to speak at Saturday’s event, Republicans have largely criticized the gathering as a “Hate America Rally.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R., La.) suggested without evidence protesters will be “Hamas supporters” and “Antifa types,” and claimed Democrats are prolonging the government shutdown because of Saturday’s demonstrations.

“Speaker Johnson is running out of excuses for keeping the government shut down,” organizers said in response. “Instead of reopening the government, preserving affordable healthcare, or lowering costs for working families, he’s attacking millions of Americans who are peacefully coming together to say that America belongs to its people, not to kings.”

Here’s what you should know:

‘No Kings’ Trump protest in Philly

Time: Noon to 3 p.m. March route: From City Hall down Market Street to Independence Mall

Philadelphia isn’t the only city where anti-Trump protests are planned. This time around, similar rallies are planned across Pennsylvania and South Jersey, including Havertown, Springfield, West Chester, Elkins Park, and Haddon Township, N.J.

Protesters will also rally across from Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia in Pine Hill, N.J.

It’s the third “No Kings” rally in Philadelphia since Trump’s inauguration in January. In April, thousands of protesters rallied at Independence Mall to reject “the rule of a king,” while in June anti-Trump demonstrators marched to the Philadelphia Art Museum.

Road closures in Center City

City officials said street closures will begin Saturday morning and continue as protesters march from the north side of City Hall down to Independence Mall.

The following streets are expected to close at the assembly area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the discretion of police:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 15th Street North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street

Beginning around 11:30 a.m., Market Street will be closed from Juniper Street to 5th Street for the march. Market Street will reopen to vehicles around 2:30 p.m.

Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street will be closed from 1:15 p.m. until around 3:30 p.m. for the rally.

SEPTA and parking restrictions

SEPTA bus routes in Center City will shift Saturday from 10 a.m. through about 4 p.m.

Specific route changes are available on SEPTA’s website.

As for parking, officials warn drivers to adhere to “Temporary No Parking” signs placed around the march route. Cars parked during posted hours will be relocated by police.

Here’s what to do if you park on a restricted street and your car is “courtesy towed” by PPA and the Philadelphia Police.

Other road closures Saturday

In addition to the anti-Trump protest, the fourth-annual Philly Bike Ride will take place Saturday, beginning at 7:30 a.m. near N. 20th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The following streets will be closed beginning at 3:30 a.m., according to city officials:

Eakins Oval from 3:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ben Franklin Pkwy. from Eakins Oval to 20th St. from 3:30 a.m. to noon. Kelly Drive from Spring Garden St. to 25th St. from 3:30 a.m. noon.

More streets will close beginning at 6:30 a.m.:

Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 20th St. to N. 15th St. from 6:30 a.m. 10 a.m. Arch St. from Ben Franklin Pkwy. to N. 15th St. from 6:30 a.m. 8:45 a.m. N. 15th St. from Arch St. to S. Penn Square from 6:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Penn Square from N. 15th St. to Market St. 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Market St. from Penn Square to Fifth St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Fifth St. from Market St. to Race St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Race St. from Fifth St. to N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. from Race to Christian Streets from 6:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Christian St. from N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. to S. 22nd St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. 22nd St. from Christian St. to Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kelly Drive from 25th St. to Falls Bridge from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Falls Bridge from Kelly Dr. to MLK Dr. from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. MLK Dr. from Falls Bridge to Black Rd. from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

