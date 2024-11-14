Penn says it has found more human remains from the MOVE bombing at its museum

Penn Museum says they are in possession of more human remains from the MOVE bombing — three years after it was first revealed that university researchers had kept remains from the 1985 tragedy.

Penn Museum officials disclosed Wednesday that they had uncovered the remains during an “ongoing comprehensive inventory of our biology section.” The remains matched records for Delisha Africa, who was 12 when she was killed with 10 other members of the Black liberation and activist group MOVE, the museum said.

It was the latest development in the decades-long saga surrounding the MOVE bombing and its aftermath — widely considered one of the most outrageous acts of government violence in Philadelphia history, whose effects still reverberate among survivors, family members, and the city at large.

After the bombing, two researchers at Penn were asked to help identify the remains of bombing victims whose identities were in dispute. For decades, they kept some remains at the museum — an open secret first publicized in The Inquirer in 2021.

A subsequent news report in Billy Penn said the museum could have remains from two children killed in the bombing, Delisha and 14-year-old Katricia Dotson, but independent investigators contracted by the university said in 2022 that the school had remains from a single victim that could not be conclusively identified.

Those investigators also said they had no “credible factual or scientific evidence” that the museum possessed the remains of a second child, Delisha Africa.

But now, the university says, it does appear that Delisha’s remains were kept at the museum. Penn’s short statement, posted on a page of updates about the MOVE victims, did not say how the remains ended up at its museum, or which staffers originally obtained them.

It also did not elaborate on the nature of the remains, or say how they were identified as consistent with Delisha Africa.

Penn said that they had informed the Africa family of the findings.

“We are committed to full transparency with respect to any new evidence that may emerge,” the museum notes on its website.

Though Penn has said the original set of remains kept at the museum could not be identified, lawyers for Lionell Dotson, Katricia’s brother, said in a statement that the child’s remains were kept there. They added that they were “disgusted and disappointed, but, unfortunately [...] not surprised” that more remains had been found.

“For nearly 40 years, the City of Philadelphia, the University of Pennsylvania and the Penn Museum have refused to treat the MOVE Bombing victims or their families with the even most basic level of respect and decency and this latest revelation is just the most recent in a long line of atrocities Black folks in America have had to live with,” attorneys Daniel Hartstein and Bakari Sellers wrote.

“The damage Penn has done is absolutely appalling and unforgivable. It’s time they did the right thing so these children can finally rest in peace.”

Years of errors

For years, activists and MOVE family members have sought to understand what happened to the bodies of the MOVE victims, which in some cases had been kept for years at Penn Museum and the city health department.

Problems began almost immediately after the May 13, 1985 bombing, part of the Philadelphia police’s attempt to evict the Africas, whose activities and fortified home had stirred a string of complaints in their West Philadelphia neighborhood.

During a daylong confrontation, police dropped explosives on the house from a helicopter. The city allowed the subsequent fire to spread to the surrounding blocks, gutting 61 houses and leaving hundreds homeless. Six children and five adults in the MOVE house were killed.

After the fire was extinguished, the city medical examiner’s office did not immediately secure the scene, leaving the Fire Department and police to excavate the ruins with cranes — destroying crucial evidence and damaging remains of victims in the process.

The remains were then shuttled between city pathologists, outside consultants, and anthropologists from the University of Pennsylvania, who all disagreed on the identities of the remains. Bodies were not returned to their family members for months.

Searching for answers

Janet Monge, a former curator of the Penn Museum, had worked to identify MOVE victims in the 1980s with her mentor, Penn anthropology professor Alan Mann.

The MOVE Commission that investigated the bombing in its immediate aftermath and the city medical examiner’s office disagreed on the identities of two sets of remains: The Commission believed one set of bones, labeled “B1,″ were those of Katricia Dotson, and another set, labeled “G,” belonged to Delisha Africa. Mann and Monge were asked to examine them to resolve the dispute.

An independent review later commissioned by Penn found that Mann and Monge then took possession of the bones suspected to belong to Katricia. They were unable to determine whether Mann and Monge had the set of remains suspected to belong to Delisha and concluded that those bones were never at the museum.

The review did establish that Mann and Monge never returned the bones suspected to belong to Katricia for years, moving them between Penn and Princeton University, where Mann later worked. As recently as 2019, Monge used those bones, a pelvic bone and part of a femur, as teaching aids in an online video titled “Real Bones: Adventures in Forensic Anthropology.”

In 2021, activist Abdul-Aliy Muhammad reported in The Inquirer that those anthropologists had kept some of the remains and called for the school to “apologize and make restitution.”

A month later, the city health department revealed that the medical examiner’s office had also kept remains of MOVE victims, abandoned in a box in the office for decades.

The health commissioner at the time, Thomas Farley, resigned after admitting that staff had found the box in 2017, and that he had ordered it cremated to spare the Africa family pain. The order was never carried out, and the box was found shortly after Farley’s resignation.

Penn returned the remains displayed in the 2019 video, which the university’s independent review says are unidentified, to the Africa family in 2021.

“After consultation with some MOVE members, and unsuccessful attempts to reach possible relatives, the Penn Museum arranged to have the remains that were displayed in the video returned to MOVE members on July 2, 2021,” the independent review read.

The city returned the remains found in the box at the medical examiner’s office, identified as Katricia and Zanetta Dotson, to their brother in 2022.

In 2023, Muhammad and several surviving family members of the victims held a news conference alleging that they had photographic proof that Monge kept more bone fragments from the investigation than she previously said.

Monge had told investigators hired by Penn and Princeton University, both working on separate, independent reports on the handling of MOVE victims’ remains, that she had only been in possession of one victim’s remains.

But Muhammad distributed to reporters a photo of Monge next to several bone fragments, saying two people “trained in human osteology” had independently agreed that the remains were those of Katricia Dotson and Delisha Africa.

At the time, Monge’s lawyer said the claims were “nothing new” and declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation that includes a civil complaint Monge filed against The Inquirer, Muhammad, and other media outlets, alleging defamation.

Staff writer Ximena Conde contributed to this article.