Can for can: Philly beverage companies offering drink deals for donations

A can for a can.

Two Robbers Spirits Co. in Fishtown will be giving out free seltzers on Saturday in exchange for canned good donations ahead of the holidays. The food drive is in collaboration with anonymous food blogger, djour.philly.

“Help feed Philly by drinking free alcohol — I’m not joking,” the masked influencer said in an Instagram post. “All for the love of the game and getting Philly fed for the holiday season.”

The first 100 people to donate at least one canned item get a free Two Robbers vodka seltzer, limited to one drink per person, according to the post.

Love City Brewing is also giving away a 10-ounce beer to people who make a donation to Greater Goods, a pantry in Kensington, or purchase an item from the pantry’s Amazon wish list.

The initiative is meant to inject more food resources into the community, as the federal government shutdown stretches into its second month and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are cut off, co-founder Melissa Walter said on Instagram. Roughly half a million Philadelphians use SNAP funds to pay for groceries.

“I know a lot of people are hurting right now economically, but if you have the means please consider donating,” Walter said. “We can’t fix all the problems that are happening in our city or our country, but this is one small thing that we can do.”

