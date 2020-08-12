“There’s a lot of reasons for the statue to be removed, I think just as a matter of practicality it has to be put safely in storage,” said Commission Chair Alan Greenberger. “It’s a serious piece of art, it was a gift of the Italian government in the 1800s. It needs to be stored and protected so that something can be figured out. The worst thing in my view that can happen, as many of you said, is that it stays in storage and is forgotten.”