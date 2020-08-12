Philadelphia’s statue of Christopher Columbus will be removed from Marconi Plaza and placed in temporary storage. The decision was reached by the city’s Art Commission Wednesday following more than a month of meetings and heated public debate surrounding the future of the 144-year-old monument to the controversial Italian American explorer.
The Art Commission Wednesday voted 8-0, with Commissioner Joe Laragione abstaining from the vote, in favor of relocating the marble monument from Marconi Plaza to private storage, with the caveat that the city report back to the commission every six months on its process in finding the statue a new home.
“There’s a lot of reasons for the statue to be removed, I think just as a matter of practicality it has to be put safely in storage,” said Commission Chair Alan Greenberger. “It’s a serious piece of art, it was a gift of the Italian government in the 1800s. It needs to be stored and protected so that something can be figured out. The worst thing in my view that can happen, as many of you said, is that it stays in storage and is forgotten.”
The commissioners — noting the six hours of impassioned public comment they previously listened to regarding the fate of the statue — also recommended that the city engage in a broader discussion about the future of Marconi Plaza, and the physical space that the statue will leave behind.
The commission’s deciding vote comes two weeks after the Philadelphia Historical Commission also endorsed a city proposal to remove the statue from the park on the grounds of public safety, saying that if it were allowed to remain at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue, it would continue to be a flash point for protests, compromising public safety and making the statue itself susceptible to damage.
The city covered the statue in plywood in June, when, amid a national reckoning over racism and controversial monuments spurred by the death of George Floyd, it repeatedly attracted armed groups accused of assailing protesters and passersby. Even hidden from public view, the statue continued to attract violent clashes, with at least three people charged with assault at the plaza. A police cruiser is permanently stationed there to prevent further violence, officials said.
In July, city officials proposed a plan to remove the statue from its site, suggesting bringing in a qualified rigging team and sculpture conservator to remove the monument and place it in storage. In addition to threatening public safety, the city argued that the statue should be relocated “in recognition of the fact that Columbus’ legacy includes the enslavement, forcible removal, and the devastation of the Indigenous people that he encountered, and that in this current moment in our country’s history, the statue can no longer be displayed on public property.”
Those in favor of keeping the statue say it celebrates Italian American heritage. Those against it say it’s a painful reminder of atrocities against Indigenous people directed by Columbus. The statue has been at Marconi Plaza at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue since 1976. Previously, it stood in Fairmount Park.
The Art Commission’s vote comes as cities across the nation continue to grapple with monuments to Columbus and other controversial figures, including in Chicago, where in July officials temporarily removed three city Columbus statues following clashes between police and protesters at one of the sites. Columbus monuments have been vandalized in Boston and Baltimore and removed from public locations in Wilmington, Camden, Pennsauken, and other cities.
The statue is the second in Philadelphia to be removed following the national uprising in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. In June, city officials removed a statue of former mayor and police commissioner Frank L. Rizzo from the front of the Municipal Services Building.
The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is also reconsidering the Columbus monument at Penn’s Landing. In June, crews boarded up the base of the obelisk and have asked for public input on its future.
This is a developing story and will be updated.