Supporters of the controversial Frank Rizzo statue on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Jim Kenney demanding to be allowed to take possession of the 2,000-pound bronze sculpture that was removed last month amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
The complaint, filed by lawyer George Bochetto in Common Pleas Court on behalf of the Frank L. Rizzo Monument Committee, requests an order that the statue of the former mayor and police commissioner be preserved and turned over to the committee, which is represented in the lawsuit by Jody Della Barba, a South Philadelphia community activist and former secretary to Rizzo.
The lawsuit includes affidavits from Della Barba and from Rizzo’s son and former Councilman Frank S. Rizzo Jr., who states that he “will suffer immediate and irreparable harm” if the statue “of my beloved father” is discarded or destroyed by the city.
"The Statue is a unique piece of art with immense sentimental value that cannot be properly compensated by money damages," the complaint says.
Mike Dunn, a spokesperson for Kenney, said the statue is in storage until the city decides what to do with it, and that is what the people behind the lawsuit were told before they went to court.
“They are bitter and disgruntled because we took it down and the Statue will never stand on City property again,” Dunn said in an email. “This ‘emergency’ lawsuit is a frivolous cry for public attention. The City has more pressing things to worry about — like dismantling the structural racism that the statue stood for.”
Rizzo had a reputation, which he embraced, as a “law and order” mayor, and he was long decried for his aggressive tactics policing the black and gay communities.
The lawsuit claims that the city violated the terms of a signed 1998 agreement it had with the committee when the city removed the statue from in front of the Municipal Services Building in the pre-dawn hours of June 3.
The lawsuit includes a photo, which has been circulating on social media, by an unknown passerby of the statue seen in the back of a flatbed truck at an undisclosed outdoor city facility.
After the statue was removed, the city said that once a plan for what to do with it is developed, it “will be presented to the Philadelphia Art Commission for approval.”
Rizzo was commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department from 1968 to 1971, when he resigned to run for mayor. He won that election, and served from January 1972 to January 1980.
The statue of Rizzo, by sculptor Zenos Frudakis, was unveiled in 1999.