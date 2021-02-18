Philadelphia police have arrested another one of their own — the fifth such arrest in less than a month — following a yearlong Internal Affairs probe into allegations he had illegally distributed stolen items recovered during police investigations, according to a law enforcement source.
Detective John Logan, a 32-year member of the department, turned himself in Wednesday on charges of tampering with public records, obstruction, and misapplying entrusted property, public records show.
Logan, 53, who worked in the Major Crimes Auto Squad, retired a day before his arrest.
Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesman, said the department is limited on what it can release about Logan because of his retirement. He confirmed that Logan had been the subject of an Internal Affairs investigation that began in January 2020, and that he had been placed on restricted duty.
According to the law enforcement source, the investigation was prompted by allegations that Logan illegally distributed property that was in police possession and improperly confiscated or cataloged stolen goods.
Logan could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. A man who answered the phone said he was Logan’s son, then the call was dropped or he hung up. A subsequent voice mail was not returned.
In 2011, Logan was named in an FBI search warrant that sought records of any transfer of goods or services to him or a police sergeant as part of a sprawling corruption investigation that involved automobile towing and salvage companies, strip clubs, and the Department of Licenses and Inspections.
At the time, Logan told the Inquirer that he had “no idea” what the investigation was about or why his name would be on a search warrant.
“I don’t know anything about that,” he said.
It was unclear Thursday whether the FBI still has any interest in Logan. There was no immediate indication that his arrest was tied to the old case.
Logan’s arrest was preceded by the arrest of four other Philadelphia police officer in recent weeks on charges that include two cases of sexual assault of minors, DUI and aggravated assault, and violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
Logan’s base salary was $83,806, according to city payroll records.