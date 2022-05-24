After a weeklong trial in federal court, a Philadelphia jury on Tuesday ordered the city to pay $1 million to two former police officers in a high-profile sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit that led to the abrupt resignation of former Police Commissioner Richard Ross nearly three years ago.

The jury’s verdict ends a saga that began in 2019 when former Cpl. Audra McCowan claimed that Ross had ignored a sexual harassment complaint she made against another officer because she broke off a two-year affair with Ross in 2011. The explosive lawsuit — filed by McCowan and former Patrol Officer Jennifer Allen — also detailed a litany of sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints against male colleagues that they said were ignored or led to retaliation.

The eight-person jury sided with the two female officers, and awarded each $500,000 in damages, according to court records.

“The jury found the city has discriminated against, harassed and retaliated against the two plaintiffs,” said Ian Bryson, an attorney for the two former officers, who “resigned as a result of the city ruining their careers.”

Following his resignation in the wake of the lawsuit, Ross denied accusations of retaliation and said he stepped down to avoid creating a distraction for the department.

Court records show Ross and other individuals were removed as defendants over the course of the three-year litigation — a common occurrence in civil lawsuits against city agencies before trial. Bryson said their removal “had nothing to do with their culpability” and said the verdict should be a call for the city to overhaul its sexual harassment and retaliation policies.

“The city defended the case all the way,” Bryson said. “They defended the bad conduct and the failures from the lower ranks all the way up to the police commissioner.”

City spokesperson Sarah Peterson said the city “stands by the analysis that led to taking this case to trial” and that it is looking at appeal options.

If the verdict stands, Peterson confirmed the city would be obligated to pay for the plaintiffs’ attorneys fees in addition to the seven-figure damages. Bryson said those fees would be “significant.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Jenice Armstrong contributed reporting.