Mother Nature played a cruel trick on Phillies fans who had tickets to game three of the World Series on Halloween Monday, by dishing out a healthy dose of rainfall like some weirdo who hands out apples. But despite the postponement, the weather couldn’t dampen the spirit of fans who came in costume to the Halloween game that never was.

Yabba dabba adorable

Michael Morales, 40, of Northeast Philly, told his 11-year-old son Miguel that they were going trick-or-treating together Monday night. The elder Morales even showed up in a Fred Flintstone costume to match his son’s inflatable T-Rex getup.

But Michael Morales, who had both a trick and a treat up his sleeve, surprised his son with tickets to the World Series instead.

“He started crying,” Michael Morales said of his son. “I wanted to give him this memory. Going to the World Series on Halloween is a memory you’ll never forget.”

The younger Morales left his costume in the car, unsure if he’d be allowed into Citizens Bank Park with it on, but he urged his dad to wear his, which he did. Miguel Morales said he wasn’t at all sad he’d missed trick-or-treating this year.

“I can eat candy at home. I can’t experience this at home,” he said, looking around the ballpark.

Ben and Betsy

Phillies season ticket holders Bryan Davis and Sue McGuire of Summit, N.J., came to the first game of the World Series in Philadelphia dressed as Benjamin Franklin and Betsy Ross.

While many fans stopped to get pictures with them, some people couldn’t quite place Davis’ very obvious costume.

“I’ve been called George Washington and Abe Lincoln tonight,” he said.

Taco ‘bout standing out

Matt Karweck, 38, of Hamilton, N.Y., came dressed as a fish taco and his wife Andrea, 39, came dressed as the lime that’s squeezed upon it.

“That lime has been all over me for the last five years,” Matt Karweck said.

The couple was surprised they were among the minority of fans dressed up for Halloween at the game Monday.

“I thought there would be a lot of people in costumes,” Matt Karweck said. “Turns out, not so much.”

Here for the party

Lakeyna Jackson of West Philly and her 6-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, who were dressed as a hippie and a carnival clown, came in costume to check out the scene outside Citizens Bank Park before the game was slated to start.

“We don’t have tickets, we just came for the block party,” Jackson said. “I wanted her to see all this.”

That costume really tied the stadium together

Andy Zuvick, 53, of Newark, Del., a Phillies season ticket holder “since the building opened,” came to the game dressed as Walter Sobchak, John Goodman’s character in The Big Lebowski.

“What’s more intimidating at a World Series game than Walter?” he said.

Like The Dude, Zuvick said he would abide and return for the rescheduled game on Tuesday.

Power-up

Wes Sheffer, 33, of Conshohocken, who teaches sixth grade in Springfield, Montgomery County, dressed up as the cast of Super Mario Bros. with his fellow educators at school on Monday. Luckily, he snagged the role of Mario, a costume which transitioned nicely for the Phillies game that night.

“I had no time to change beforehand so I am running with it,” he said. “It worked out perfectly.”

Child’s play

Skye Lee, 27, of Yardley, who was dressed as “Chucky at a a baseball game” also repurposed a costume from an earlier Halloween celebration on the Moshulu last weekend by taping photos of Bryce Harper to the front of their overalls and a sign that read “Chucky no like cheaters” on the back.

“We don’t like the Astros because they’re cheaters,” Lee said.

Hosk-ume

Tommy Dambra, 7, of Marlton, N.J., who came to the game with his dad, Tom, dressed as Rhys Hoskins for school and for the World Series Monday.

When asked why he chose to portray Hoskins, Dambra said it’s “because he hits a lot of home runs.”

You are what you eat

Noted hot dog fan Tyler Artes, 23, of Riverside, N.J., came to the game in a hot dog costume.

“I had to wear it. I love hot dogs,” he said. “I’m on my way to get a hot dog now.”

A hero for Philly

Tyler Daley, 7, of Chadds Ford, came to the game dressed in a homemade costume he called Super Philly, the Phillies superhero.

His mom made him the costume since he missed out on trick-or-treating Monday night, but Tyler said he wasn’t at all upset.

“The World Series is better than anything, even candy,” he said.

Keeping spirits bright

Kevin Duffy, 74, of West Philly, who was fully in character as Santa at the game, didn’t let the rain postponement dampen his spirits or his trash talking. He went around telling people in Astros gear that they were on the naughty list this year.

“There’s some naughty list people here tonight, but the nice will prevail!” Duffy said. “Santa’s prediction is Phillies in six, maybe five.”