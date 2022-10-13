Rob Dunphy was still a fresh-chested boy growing up in Bridesburg the last time the Eagles were 5-0 and the Phillies were in the playoffs.

Though the years since haven’t always been kind to Philly fans, Dunphy remained devoted, covering his body in Philadelphia tattoos, including odes to Philly’s four major sports teams, I-95, and Arctic Splash.

A living mural to Philly fandom, Dunphy has become one of the city’s most iconic fans, and he’s ready to put it all out on display again for one of the most epic Philly sports weekends in recent history.

“Absolutely, I will be shirtless,” Dunphy, 29, said. “You can type in my response was ‘Does a one-legged duck swim in circles?’”

With the Phillies playing their first post-season home game in 11 years against the Atlanta Braves on Friday and the undefeated Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys at home Sunday, Philly sports fans are primed to celebrate, tailgate, and watch their teams obliterate the competition.

“It’s everything you can ask for, honestly, as a fan,” Dunphy said. “You can’t script it any better than this — and you got the Sixers starting up too.”

Dunphy, who has Gritty tattooed on his stomach just above the Phanatic, was less enthused about the start of the Flyers season this week.

“The Flyers are gonna mess it up so we can’t even worry about them,” he said. “I still got love for them, but it’s been a rough few years.”

Dunphy, a tow truck driver and married father of two, is often asked about why he doesn’t have a tattoo of the Philadelphia Union, Philly’s pro soccer team that’s headed to the playoffs later this month.

“Unless I get a check from them I’m not doing it because I don’t really watch them,” he said.

Dunphy attended the Eagles game in Arizona last weekend (”I lost my voice before the game even started because of the Phillies”) and caught the attention of the NFL, which tweeted a shirtless photo of him with the caption: “We found the ultimate Philly fan.”

But for Philadelphians, Dunphy has been a well-known face (and tummy) since 2019, when shirtless photos of him at an Eagles game against the Green Bay Packers went viral. People were particularly taken with how Dunphy’s tattooer used his belly button to create the Phanatic’s gaping mouth.

Since then, Dunphy has inspired Halloween costumes; appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!; become a spokesperson for betParx (Parx Casino’s online app); and he got to ride on an ATV with the Phanatic during the Phillies 2019 fan appreciation day.

“I remember Harper tipped his hat to me,” Dunphy said. “It was pretty cool.”

Dunphy won’t say what his favorite Philly pro sports team is, or what game he’s most looking forward to this weekend.

“It’s very close between the Eagles and Phillies, they’re neck and neck for me,” he said. “I never give a definite answer.”

As of now, Dunphy doesn’t have a ticket to any of the Phillies home playoff games, but he does want to attend one. He said he “will 100%” be at the Eagles game against the Cowboys Sunday.

“I’ll be in the front row somewhere, where, I don’t know, but front row,” he said. “I definitely think the Eagles will win and cover the five points. I’m not too worried about Dallas’ defense like everyone is making it out to be. I think this Eagles team is a different team.”

Prior to the game, Dunphy will tailgate in the parking lot, as he does for every home game, helping to produce content for betParx. But don’t get it wrong, “Even before that, I always tailgated,” he said.

Attending games is a bit different for Dunphy these days though, given his high profile and the number of people who want to take pictures with him.

“I have to put my shirt on when I’m down there just to try and leave,” he said. “I gotta go straight disguise. I need camo next time.”

But Dunphy still loves interacting with Philly fans who share his passion for our teams and this city.

“Win or lose, we wear our heart on our sleeves and you’re going to know how we feel,” he said. “You don’t like it, we don’t care, and if you don’t like us, we don’t care.”

If either the Eagles or Phillies win it all this year, Dunphy said he’ll get an updated Super Bowl or World Series trophy tattoo.

And if both teams win?

“I think Philly will burn down if there’s two championships in the same year,” he said.