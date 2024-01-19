Some homeless services in Philadelphia are closed amid snow emergency

Some intake centers designed to help people experiencing homelessness closed during Philadelphia’s snow emergency, outreach workers told The Inquirer on Friday, leaving some providers unsure of where to send people in need of shelter during the dangerous weather conditions.

It’s typical for city offices, including some homeless intake centers, to close during weather emergencies. But on Friday, just two out of the six intake centers in the city were open and accepting people seeking shelter, while other shelters across the city reported being at capacity and having to turn people away at the door.

Still, city officials said there is adequate space, and deputy managing director Mary Horstmann said there are available shelter beds.

“We have outreach workers on the streets, urging people experiencing homelessness to come in from the cold,” city spokesperson Joe Grace added. “Everyone is working around the clock to assist people who most need assistance.”

The severe winter weather Friday presented a significant challenge for the city’s Office of Homeless Services, which was already this month facing budgeting issues and questions about its fiscal responsibility.

Now, the office — operating under what’s called a “Code Blue” — must work with shelter providers across the city and deploy outreach workers to search for people still outside. Those workers often refer people to intake centers, where they are evaluated by social workers, offered food, and supported in finding a safe place to stay.

The Red Shield Family Residence, an after-hours intake center at 715 N. Broad St. which typically only operates through the night until 7 a.m., planned to remain open during the day Friday and was accepting women, children, and families seeking shelter, according to Kelly Devlin, the director of Philadelphia social service ministry for the Salvation Army.

In addition, the Mike Hinson Resource Center, an intake for single men at 17th and Lehigh Avenue, was open and accepting clients on Friday morning.

Outreach workers said Friday that there was some confusion about where people seeking shelter should go.

The city’s own news release on the snow emergency directed people seeking shelter to a list of six intake centers, three of which were closed Friday. That includes the Appletree Family Center and Roosevelt Darby Center, which are both operated by the city, and the Veterans Multi-Service Center, which is operated by Veterans Affairs.

The center for single women, Gaudenzia’s House of Passage at 48th and Haverford in West Philadelphia, was open but full, a staffer there said.

The Office of Homeless Services homepage similarly directs people to those intake centers. It also provides a phone number for a homelessness prevention hotline, then notes that the office “no longer has funds for homelessness prevention.”

An additional challenge as the snow event continues could be placing people in shelters after they go through the intake process. Some shelters are at capacity after taking in dozens of people during the cold weather this week.

Jeremy Montgomery, president and CEO of Philly House, the city’s largest and longest-running shelter, said they took in 84 people over the past week seeking emergency housing during the Code Blue. Montgomery said the shelter, which is only for single men, is now at capacity and had to turn away people Friday morning.

But he said despite the situation, providers are optimistic that they can reach new people during the cold snap and winter storm.

“They’re with us right now, and we have the chance to change their life,” he said.

Some homeless services providers said at least one shelter in the city was asking residents to leave the shelter, despite the storm.

On Friday morning, seven people taking refuge in the Hub of Hope, a daytime drop-in center for unsheltered people in Suburban Station, told outreach workers that they’d been forced out of another shelter at 4:30 a.m.