Two men seeking to settle a feud with another suspected drug dealer in Kensington approached his house Sunday and one of them fired a rifle into it, but the man wasn’t home — and the bullets instead fatally struck his 2-year-old daughter in the head and injured her mother and a man cleaning the carpets.
That was the narrative presented Wednesday by Philadelphia law enforcement officials as they prepared to charge the alleged perpetrators with murder and a host of related counts in the fatal shooting on the 3300 block of Water Street.
One of the suspects, 30-year-old Freddie Perez, was arrested Tuesday night in Chester, Delaware County. Police said the other man, whom they did not identify, was taken into custody Wednesday on “unrelated charges,” but they did not provide details.
Officials do not believe that Perez fired the shot that killed Nikolette Rivera, but they suspect that both men had been targeting the girl’s father, Nikolai Rivera, over an unspecified drug dispute.
The shooter “was clearly targeting that house,” Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter told reporters outside Police Headquarters. “The child’s father was not home at the time, but we believe that that’s where the beef was.”
Neither Perez nor the other man had been formally charged in the killing as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Still, the details offered by law enforcement presented a fuller picture of an incident that shocked city officials and residents, and left lingering sadness on the block where it took place.
In addition to the shooting on Water Street, Perez and the other man are both believed to have fired at a passing SUV on the 400 block of Clearfield Street minutes earlier, officials said.
That incident, about a half mile from the Water Street shooting, was captured on surveillance video, and ballistics tests showed that the same rifle was used, Coulter said. Tips from the public helped supplement evidence that investigators had uncovered, she said.
“We’ve had people giving stuff early on, giving nicknames, giving information, and it restores my faith in saying everyone is outraged when a child is murdered,” Coulter said.
Sunday’s tragic events began around 3:22 p.m., police have said, when Perez and his alleged coconspirator fired shots at the SUV on Clearfield Street. Perez is believed to have fired a handgun, while the other man allegedly shot from a rifle. No one was hit, police have said, and the SUV drove away.
About eight minutes later, police have said, Perez and the other gunman allegedly arrived outside Rivera’s house, which was occupied by women, children, and a contractor cleaning the carpets.
Police believe Perez’s alleged coconspirator fired a rifle six times into the house, apparently targeting Nikolette’s father, who wasn’t there.
Nikolette was struck once in the head, killing her, and her 24-year-old mother and the 33-year-old contractor were wounded.
Perez was taken into custody Tuesday night in Chester, Delaware County. Neighbors on his block Wednesday morning said they did not know him.
The address listed for Perez in police records is on the 100 block of East Westmoreland Street, in Kensington, around the corner from Nikolette’s house.
Perez has a long history of drug-related convictions, most recently receiving a 10-year probationary sentence in 2017 after being found guilty of three drug counts including possession with intent to deliver, according to court records.
Perez also was sentenced to three to six years behind bars in 2011 after pleading guilty to similar counts, records show. And in 2010, he pleaded guilty to several drug-related crimes committed in 2007 and 2009, the records show, earning a five-year probationary sentence.
The details of each case were not immediately available.
Mark H. Bergstrom, executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing, said the 10-year probation given to Perez in 2017 was below the guidelines for someone with his history, but that the courts said the reason was because he was not accused of violence in the case. Bergstrom also said about 20 percent of similar cases in 2018 ended with sentences that were below the guidelines.
The shooting of Nikolette marked the second time in less than 24 hours that a child was shot in Philadelphia over the weekend. In Hunting Park on Saturday night, an 11-month-old boy was shot four times when someone fired at the car he was in, driven by his stepmother.
On Wednesday afternoon at the house on Water Street, Rosalind Pichardo bent down at a makeshift memorial for Nikolette and tied a handmade sign with a message onto the railing: “THANK YOU For Speaking Up.”
Pichardo, an antiviolence activist, made the sign after hearing the news of an arrest in the shooting. It’s important, she said, for people to recognize how their tips to police can help.
“Finding the shooter of Nikolette has saved a mother, anther mother, a phone call,” Pichardo said. “And I really believe that this person … he took the life of Nikolette, he wouldn’t hesitate to take another life. So I really believe that this [sign] is what the people need to hear.”
Staff writers Ellie Silverman, William Bender, and Anna Orso contributed to this article.