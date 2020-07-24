Legal experts say it may be unconstitutional for Trump to deploy federal agents to Philadelphia without consent of local officials. The administration has cited 40 U.S. Code 1315 under the Homeland Security Act of 2002 as justification for sending officers to Portland. The rule gives the department’s secretary the power to deploy agents to protect federal property. But using that same rationale to send agents to Philadelphia, where protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have remained peaceful and have not threatened federal property, would be unprecedented.