Get a free hoagie on Thursday for Wawa Hoagie Day

Want to find out what 25,000 hoagies look like in person? Head to Independence Mall this Thursday before noon.

The Wawa Welcome America festival is in full swing, featuring concerts, community events, and promotions, including Wawa Hoagie Day. The festivities culminate in a Fourth of July grand finale. This Thursday, June 27, on Arch Street between 5th and 6th Streets, Wawa will be handing out literal tons of free Wawa shorti hoagies on a first come, first served basis, starting at noon.

Philadelphia’s first Hoagie Day started in 1992 when then-Mayor Ed Rendell declared Wawa Hoagie Day as a city-recognized holiday and designated the hoagie the “Official Sandwich of Philadelphia.” Yes, we know, Philly is famed for its cheesesteaks, and while cheesesteak lovers might bristle at the notion, on Hoagie Day, it’s the hoagie that takes center stage. Since then, the annual holiday delivers around seven tons of Wawa hoagies to the general public, veteran centers, and Philabundance, Philadelphia’s largest food bank.

Not only that, but hoagie-eaters can enjoy a performance by Voices of Service, a quartet of singing military veterans who appeared on America’s Got Talent, and gain free entry into the National Constitution Center that day. The museum will showcase its exhibit of Wawa’s century-old history including its time in Philly.

Be prepared for long lines — Wawa’s sandwiches are a popular draw. According to AccuWeather, temperatures on Thursday will reach a high of 88 degrees Fahrenheit, with outside temps feeling closer to 94 degrees.

With temperatures climbing, attendees are advised to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioned spaces. Remember, safety first — heat-related illnesses can sneak up quickly, so keep an eye on each other and enjoy the day responsibly.