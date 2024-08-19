Man sentenced to prison for starting 2020 West Philly gun battle that led to shooting death of 7-year-old boy

A 31-year-old man on Monday was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in state prison for initiating a gun battle that led to a stray bullet killing 7-year-old Zamar Jones in West Philadelphia in 2020.

In a deal with prosecutors, Christopher Linder pleaded guilty Monday before Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Giovanni Campbell to criminal attempted murder, voluntary manslaughter, and illegal possession of a firearm. Linder was about to face a jury trial when he made his plea agreement.

On Aug. 1, 2020, Zamar Jones was playing on the porch of his home on the 200 block of North Simpson Street when he was struck in the head by a bullet. He died at the hospital less than two days later.

Prosecutors said Linder was in a pickup truck on Simpson Street when he started firing at Michael Banks and missed. Banks returned fire at Linder’s fleeing truck and instead shot the boy.

A second man, Damar B. Jones (no relation to Zamar), also fired shots at Linder’s truck.

Banks pleaded guilty last year to criminal attempted murder and related offenses, court records show. His sentencing is scheduled for next month.

Damar Jones also pleaded guilty last year to firearms violations and was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison.

Following Linder’s plea, Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope said: “This closes a chapter for the family of Zamar Jones, and it allows us to look forward and not back.”

Linder’s attorney, Eileen Hurley, said Linder was “extremely remorseful” and that he had been struggling with significant mental health issues at the time of the shooting — issues he had been seeking treatment for at the time he pulled the trigger.

Hurley said that Linder, in court on Monday, apologized to Jones’ relatives while entering his guilty plea and addressing the judge.

“This was an absolutely tragic case,” Hurley said.