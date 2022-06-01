A once-celebrated Philadelphia homicide detective was convicted Wednesday of using the power of his badge to exploit vulnerable witnesses and informants in murder cases — making promises or threats to entice the men to speak to him, then raping or sexually assaulting them in hotel rooms, his car, and even in an elevator at police headquarters.

During a two-week trial, three men accused Philip Nordo of abuse, saying he approached them seeking information in homicide cases and went on to force them into encounters that ranged from groping to unwanted sex.

Prosecutors called dozens of other witnesses to bolster their contention that Nordo, who investigated high-profile or complex cases during a decade on a special task force, used the prestige of his position to intimidate his targets to stay silent.

Nordo “tried to pull these men under the law while keeping himself above it,” Assistant District Attorney Brian Collins told jurors. “What [the men] are telling you is the truth. ... Why would these three men make this up?”

Jurors deliberated for nearly two days before voting to convict Nordo on counts including rape, sexual assault, and official oppression. Prosecutors also said he illegally steered reward money toward one sexual target, and suggested he may have played a role in leaking the confidential statement of another.

Nordo, whose bail was revoked while he awaits sentencing on Aug. 5, faces the prospect of years behind bars. One of his attorneys, Michael van der Veen, said outside the courthouse that he and his colleagues “respect the jury but strongly disagree with their verdict.”

Nordo’s lawyers had sought to convince the panel of six men and six women that his accusers were not credible, highlighting inconsistencies between their testimony at trial and the earlier accounts they gave to a grand jury.

Richard J. Fuschino Jr. called one of the men an “actor” who shed “crocodile tears” during his testimony, and said another barely seemed to recognize Nordo as he provided an account that lacked some basic details.

Fuschino and van der Veen said Nordo was a dedicated detective who had been targeted by a flawed and biased investigation aimed at criminalizing the diligent work of a law enforcement officer who had received rewards for his work.

“This is about getting a result instead of getting justice,” Fuschino said.

Two jurors who spoke outside the courthouse said they disagreed.

Sean Hearn said he sought to keep an open mind and deliberate carefully. But he said he found all the witnesses credible, and that all available evidence appeared to support their accounts.

”It was just hearing the facts, hearing the testimony and kind of looking at the records — phone records, internet records, everything like that, payments,” he said. “We broke all that down, and it really shed light on the decision we were trying to come to.”

Another juror, who asked not to be identified to discuss the closed-door deliberations, said he also found the testimony of the victims “very compelling and believable,” and that he hoped that the men who had been victimized were able to receive counseling.

Speaking specifically about a victim who said Nordo forced him to have sex in a Center City hotel room, the juror said: “What happened to him I think is horrible. And it shouldn’t happen to anybody.”

Nordo’s downfall began in 2017, when he was benched as the Police Department investigated several allegations of misconduct, including an accusation that he’d improperly paid a key witness in a homicide case. At that point, Nordo had served in the Police Department for two decades, about half of those years in the Homicide Unit, where he had been regarded as a tireless investigator with a solid network of informants.

By the summer of that year, Nordo was fired for what police officials said was “knowingly and intentionally associating, fraternizing, or socializing” with people connected to criminal conduct.

And a year later, a Philadelphia judge tossed out a murder case he investigated over what she called Nordo’s “outrageous” behavior — including developing unusual relationships with key informants, interactions that were documented on recorded prison phone calls.

In February 2019, after a grand jury investigation, prosecutors charged Nordo with grooming and sexually assaulting witnesses during his time on the force — a set of accusations that stunned even seasoned police officials.

Even as Nordo awaited trial, the fallout from the case quickly affected cases he’d worked on. Judges have agreed to overturn at least seven murder convictions in cases Nordo investigated, and the District Attorney’s Office said last year it was still reviewing dozens of other convictions linked to him to determine if he committed any misconduct that may have undermined the case.

In some convictions already vacated, prosecutors said they found evidence that Nordo sought to cultivate witnesses as sexual targets, coerced false confessions, or built cases with weak evidence as his history of misconduct was improperly withheld from defense attorneys.

Staff writer Samantha Melamed contributed to this article.

This is a developing story that will be updated.