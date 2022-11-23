Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s impeachment trial is expected to begin in the Pennsylvania Senate in January, a spokesperson said Wednesday, as officials released a statement offering some clarity on expected next steps in the unprecedented effort to remove the city’s top prosecutor from office.

Erica Clayton Wright, spokesperson for Senate Republicans, said the chamber will meet next week to begin handling procedural matters in the case, including setting rules for the trial and formally accepting articles of impeachment from the state House. The lower chamber’s Republican majority has accused Krasner, a Democrat, of fueling the city’s surge in homicides, mishandling criminal cases, and violating the rights of crime victims, among other offenses — accusations Krasner has vehemently denied.

Senators next week are also expected to vote on a resolution notifying Krasner of the charges against him and giving him until Dec. 21 to respond in writing, Clayton Wright said.

Krasner will then be summoned to appear at his trial, which is expected to begin Jan. 18. Clayton Wright did not say how long the trial might last nor how exactly it was expected to unfold. Removal from office would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate, where Republicans will hold 27 of 50 seats next year.

“The Senate’s Constitutional obligations are clear, so we are prepared to fulfill our duties and continue the impeachment process,” Jake Corman, the outgoing Senate President Pro Tempore, said in a statement.

It also was not immediately clear Wednesday if Krasner might seek to challenge the impending proceedings in court. The DA has repeatedly slammed the drive to remove him as illegal and anti-democratic, and has already filed one lawsuit questioning the validity of a legislative committee looking for grounds to impeach. On Monday, Krasner said he was considering other legal challenges, though he didn’t provide details.

The Republican-controlled House voted along party lines last week to impeach Krasner, accusing him of seven offenses, including that he has mismanaged his office, and implemented policies that have failed to keep residents safe, obstructed a legislative committee investigating his office, and violated the rules of professional conduct in two criminal cases.

Krasner has denied each of the charges while casting the GOP’s effort as a dangerous attempt to remove an officeholder over ideological disagreements — and as a process that would disenfranchise city voters who overwhelmingly re-elected him last year.

At an anti-impeachment rally on Monday, Krasner said: “Never in the history of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania has there ever been an effort to impeach, charge, or remove someone from office for their policies. “This is something you do for crimes.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.