Anthony Smith, a prominent West Philly activist accused of burning a Philadelphia Police car during a May protest was ordered released from custody Friday while he awaits trial on federal arson charges.
Federal prosecutors filed an immediate appeal.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Perkin ordered Smith, 29, be released to his West Philadelphia home with electronic monitoring and a curfew, and said he should be quarantined for 14 days as a precaution because of coronavirus concerns, given that Smith has been in a jail cell for more than a week.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Reinitz asked Perkin to stay his order until an appeal could be heard by U.S. District Court Judge J. Curtis Joyner. Perkin declined. Shortly after the hearing, Reinitz filed a motion before Joyner seeking a reversal of the order.
Smith, a teacher at the charter school YouthBuild Philadelphia, remained in the Lehigh County jail, his attorney said.
Smith, a social studies teacher and one of the organizers of the Philadelphia Coalition for Racial Economic and Legal Justice (Philly for REAL Justice), was arrested at his home on Oct. 28 and placed behind bars.
Smith was one of three defendants arrested on charges of arson and obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder in relation to a flipped-over Philadelphia Police Civil Affairs Unit car that was set on fire about 5:30 p.m. May 30 during unrest in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Codefendant Carlos Matchett, 30, of Atlantic City, separately agreed on Tuesday to his pretrial detention in this case, and another codefendant, Khalif Miller, 25, of Philadelphia, has a detention hearing scheduled for next Friday.
Smith’s attorney, Paul Hetznecker, argued that the weight of the evidence against Smith was not enough to conclude that Smith is a danger to the community or a flight risk. He noted the 70 letters sent to the judge on Smith’s behalf and said that during the past five months — since the May 30 incident — Smith has not done anything criminal and has been doing his usual good work, such as feeding the homeless and teaching.
Reinitz told Perkin, a magistrate judge who sits in Allentown, that although the government doesn’t yet know who set the police car aflame with a lit road flare, Smith added “fuel to the fire” by putting cardboard signs into the car, as evidenced by overhead video from helicopters above the scene.
She also said that the seven-year mandatory minimum sentence Smith faces if convicted on his charges shows the seriousness of his crimes. She also noted that a week after the May incident, Smith posted on social media a cartoon that displayed a police car on fire with the caption “quit your day job.” And that last month, he had a Facebook post calling on people to arm themselves against the police and the right-wing Proud Boys group.
Hetznecker, on the other hand, described the alleged evidence against Smith in the police car fire as “a piece of paper” that was thrown into a car “already in flames.”
Smith’s arrest came just days after he was lauded in an article in Philadelphia Magazine for his activism. He is also the lead plaintiff in a civil rights lawsuit over police response to racial-injustice protests this spring was arrested by federal authorities Wednesday along with two others in a case tied to those demonstrations.