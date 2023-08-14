Philadelphia Police officer fatally shoots man in Kensington

A Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a man on Monday afternoon in Kensington, police said.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., 24th District officers observed a car “driving erratically” in the area of B Street and Erie Avenue, said Cpl. Jasmine Reilly, a Philadelphia Police department spokesperson. When officers tried to pull the driver over, he took off in the Toyota southbound on Lee Street and then made a left down the wrong way on East Willard Street, she said.

The man eventually stopped the car on the 100 block of East Willard Street, she said

“As police officers approached the vehicle, a male stepped out of that vehicle with a weapon, with a knife,” Reilly said. “The officers gave multiple commands for him to drop the weapon.”

The man did not drop the knife, she said, and he then “lunged” at the officers, at which point one of the officers shot multiple times, striking him.

The man, whom police did not immediately identify, was taken taken to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 12:48 p.m., she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.