Philly police have identified officer who died on duty

The Philadelphia police officer who died Friday night after experiencing an apparent medical emergency in South Philadelphia has been identified as Lynneice Hill, police said Saturday afternoon.

Hill, 44, was a 24-year veteran of the police force, and had been assigned to the 3rd District. Police officials said they are not releasing Hill’s photograph, and that they had no additional updates to provide.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, witnesses reported that a female police officer appeared unresponsive on the 1800 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard in the parking lot of the T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods stores, where she was working an overtime assignment, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

After medics arrived, CPR was performed on the officer and medics transported her to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, said a visibly shaken Outlaw at a news conference outside the hospital around 11 p.m.

“At this time, we don’t know any additional information as to what happened or why,” the commissioner said.

Outlaw said the officer had been married to another Philadelphia police officer.

“As you can see behind me, there are a lot of officers here that are not only here in support, but they’re here grieving,” Outlaw said.

Outlaw said she had spoken to the officer’s husband and met with other family members.

The commissioner said she had heard “nothing but amazing things about [Hill’s] dedication and her commitment to the Police Department.”

Medic 43, the Philadelphia Fire Department ambulance that transported the officer to the hospital, then took Hill’s body to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medic unit was escorted closely by Highway Patrol motorcycles and followed by a long procession of police vehicles with lights and sirens activated.

Police officers stood at attention along the route and saluted Hill as the medic unit passed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.