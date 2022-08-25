Why is this issue important?

Since an Inquirer investigation published in February, city leaders, police officials, and the union have each faced scrutiny for their oversight of the Heart and Lung program. The investigation revealed that the number of officers deemed by doctors as unavailable to work had more than doubled since 2017, reaching one in seven patrol officers. While out, the officers are exempt from state and federal income taxes, essentially receiving a 20% raise.

Philadelphia listed 11% of all sworn officers as injured on duty (IOD) in September 2021, far exceeding the rates of other large cities, such as Phoenix (less than 1%) and Chicago (3.3%).

The Inquirer investigation also found numerous cops who claimed to be injured, yet worked physically strenuous outside jobs, in violation of a police directive.

How did the union get the authority to pick doctors?

In 2003 — after years of legal squabbling over the Heart and Lung disability benefit — the city and FOP reached a settlement agreement: Cops could have access to the benefit, with no limit on the number of claims they could file during their careers. The FOP was also given the power to select doctors who treat injured cops, provided they met “the city’s medical certification requirements.”

Medical ethicists say this unusual arrangement between the city and the union is problematic because to maintain a steady revenue stream, doctors may keep officers out of work longer than needed.

How does this impact Philadelphia residents?

During the 2021 fiscal year, the city spent $24 million on salaries for police officers who are considered too hurt to work, up from $6.7 million in 2008. The city also pays the doctors to treat injured officers.

And while gun violence continues at a record pace, police commanders have told The Inquirer they’re hindered by a shortage of officers. Between unfilled positions and cops who have been deemed too hurt to work, the force is short by about 1,000 police. Last September, several districts had more than 20% of their patrol officers listed as unable to work.

Do police unions in other cities have as much influence over the way their disability benefits operate?

No. The police unions in New York City and Chicago, for instance, do not have the authority to designate which doctors treat injured cops and decide when they return to work. Others, such as Baltimore and Phoenix, use large health-care networks (an idea police administrators here said they could support), or independent medical examiners to handle police injury claims.

Can anything be done to reform the system?

Yes. In June, lawmakers in Harrisburg introduced a bill aimed at cracking down on fraud and abuse within a police disability program. Introduced by State Reps. Brian Sims and Chris Rabb, both Democrats from Philadelphia, the bill would amend the state Heart and Lung Act by requiring the doctors who evaluate and treat police officers to be chosen independently, not by the FOP. The bill would also require the Auditor General to audit the program, and it would add new reporting requirements to increase transparency.

Why is the program called Heart and Lung?

It’s a misnomer — the program has nothing to do with heart and lung ailments. Firefighters coined the phrase because cardiopulmonary problems were prevalent among their ranks.