The world is about to see a whole lot more from Abbott Elementary star and creator — and West Philadelphia native — Quinta Brunson.

Brunson has signed a multiyear contract with Warner Bros. Television Group to create new projects for all the studio’s platforms, Variety reports. Those platforms include broadcast networks, cable channels, and streaming platforms such as HBO Max.

“I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros.,” Brunson said in a statement. “With Abbott as our anchor I look forward to what we’ll create next.”

The arrangement serves as Brunson’s first overall agreement with a major studio, and also deepens her relationship with Warner Bros., which already produces Abbott in partnership with 20th Television. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Brunson has been working with the studio since 2018, when she was cast in The End of the World as We Know It, a CW pilot from current Abbott executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

As part of the deal, Brunson will remain as a writer, executive producer, and star of Abbott — the second season of which premieres Sept. 21 on ABC. Episodes from the first season are available on Hulu, and will begin streaming via HBO Max as well on Aug. 20.

“What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary,” said Warner Bros. chair Channing Dungey. “We cannot wait for season 2, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years.”

Brunson’s new deal is yet another feather in her cap in 2022. Last month, Abbott earned seven Emmy nominations in categories such as lead actress in a comedy, comedy writing, and comedy series. Brunson herself made history with that clutch of noms by becoming the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the award show’s comedy category — and, at 32, the youngest Black woman ever nominated for an acting award in the comedy category.

And, in May, Brunson was named as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

Those achievements came following the debut of Abbott in December. The show quickly became a breakout hit nationally, serving as the first ABC comedy to quadruple its ratings following the airing of its premiere episode. It also became a favorite locally, thanks in part to its Philly roots and setting, and the authenticity of its portrayal of life in the ailing Philadelphia school system.

It hasn’t been all roses for Brunson and Abbott this year, though. Last month following news of the Emmy noms, Brunson and others were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over the series, which claimed it was a “veritable knockoff” of a 2018 script from plaintiff Christine Davis. That case is currently awaiting a pretrial conference, according to court records.