In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Radnor Township School District is planning a virtual day next Monday to allow students and staff to be tested following spring break.

The district recorded 34 cases among students and staff in the final week of March, Superintendent Ken Batchelor said in a community message last week, up from 11 cases the week before and three the week before that.

Last week, Radnor students and staff reported 38 cases, according to a district dashboard.

“Historically, over the last two years, we have experienced significant COVID spread during and after school breaks,” Batchelor said. In light of that pattern and “based on our current rates of spread and the possibility for increased spread” over break, he said, a virtual instruction day April 18 will give students and staff “ample time to take a COVID test before returning to school, if interested.”

The district will offer free drop-in testing on that Monday for students and staff, Batchelor said. He also noted that the district has KN95 and surgical masks for anyone who chooses to wear them.

In Philadelphia, the school district will return to requiring masks next week, when students return from spring break. Officials announced last month they would temporarily reinstate the mask mandate for schools for the week after break, anticipating a possible spike in cases.