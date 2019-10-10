Michael White made a series of choices before he plunged a knife into Sean Schellenger’s back in July 2018, prosecutors said Thursday morning.
He stopped his bicycle at 17th and Chancellor Streets, inserted himself into an argument that Schellenger was having with a motorist, then pulled out a weapon and stabbed Schellenger — whom he did not know — after the two men got into a scuffle, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci told jurors during opening arguments in White’s trial.
“An unarmed human being died as a result of a traffic dispute,” Voci said.
But White’s attorney, public defender Jonathan Strange, told jurors that White was acting in self-defense, and that he will testify at his trial that Schellenger — who was drunk — told him, “I’m going to beat the black off you” before charging and trying to take White to the ground.
“Michael White was scared for his life,” Strange said.
Neither side disputed that White killed Schellenger. But the central question at trial is likely to revolve around the positions the attorneys staked out, forcing a jury to decide if White should be convicted of voluntary manslaughter — often referred to as a “heat of passion” killing or an unreasonable act of self-defense — or if he was justified and had acted to protect himself.
» READ MORE: Anatomy of a deadly clash
The case has attracted widespread interest and stoked racial tensions — and became the first test case of District Attorney Larry Krasner’s progressive approach to criminal justice — and the larger-than-usual courtroom was packed Thursday. White, 22, sat quietly at a table next to his lawyers, as friends and supporters of both White and Schellenger filled the benches in the gallery.
Renewed controversy arose last week after Krasner asked to downgrade the charges against White from third-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter and obstruction-related counts.
Krasner called the decision the “most likely way to secure a just conviction,” while Schellenger’s relatives criticized him for seeking to take power away from a jury tasked with determining the case’s outcome.
A judge on Monday allowed Krasner’s office to proceed on the lesser charge.
Testimony was to begin Thursday afternoon, and the case is expected to last into next week.
This is a developing story and will be updated.