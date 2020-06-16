Rural hospitals nationwide were endangered long before the pandemic touched down in March, as populations in their areas grew older and smaller. States that have not adopted expansion of Medicaid, like Texas, have suffered the worst. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), 64 rural hospitals across the country closed from 2013 through 2017 — more than twice the number in the prior five-year period. In 2019 alone, 18 were shuttered. In March, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital closed in Northumberland County. Two other hospitals have gone out of business in rural Pennsylvania since 2012.