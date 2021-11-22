Senate candidate Sean Parnell has lost his battle for custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of physical and verbal abuse, a ruling likely to deal a devastating setback to his campaign.

A judge in Butler County has awarded Parnell’s wife, Laurie Snell, primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their three children, according to a portion of a ruling made public Monday. A docket entry for the ruling said the judge found Snell to be “the more credible witness.”

Both parents were seeking primary custody in a private fight that drew national attention due to its potential impact on a critical race that could decide control of the Senate. Parnell will be allowed to have the children, ages 8 to 12, three weekends a month. The parents until now have split custody.

Parnell had been a leading GOP contender, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the race to succeed Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. His allies had hoped a favorable ruling in the custody case would help discredit the abuse accusations that he had denied under oath.

Snell, also under oath, had accused Parnell of choking her, pinning her down and screaming insults at her, and once leaving her on the side of a highway while she was pregnant with their first child. She also said he had violently struck their children while flying into rages.

“Ms. Snell is grateful that justice prevailed,” one her attorneys, Jennifer Gilliland Vanasdale, said in a statement. “She has been awarded sole legal and primary physical custody of their children. She will continue, as always, to focus on their best interests.”

Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race is a nationally watched contest, one of a handful likely to determine control of the chamber. Parnell, a decorated veteran who received a Purple Heart after serving in Afghanistan, was a top GOP candidate after becoming a Trump favorite during an unsuccessful run for Congress last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.