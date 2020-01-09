Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Christine Shah said in court that Pastore, of West Berlin, whom “everybody called Jerry,” was a father of five children and had three grandchildren. “He was well-respected and loved by the community where he lived, and he was well-respected and loved by the community where he operated his business,” she said. She said Pastore’s wife, Ethel, his oldest son, a brother, and brother-in-law were in the courtroom.