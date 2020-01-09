A South Jersey teen was ordered detained in custody Thursday in last week’s fatal stabbing of the owner of a popular deli in Audubon, Camden County.
Dyheam Williams, 18, of Lindenwold, dressed in a dark-blue prison jumpsuit, entered a Camden courtroom for his first appearance before a judge. He faces murder and weapon charges in the stabbing of Jerome Pastore, 57, at the Shamrock Deli at Cuthbert Boulevard and Davis Avenue.
Defense attorney Brad Wertheimer told Camden County Superior Court Judge Edward McBride Jr. that the defense was not contesting Williams’ pretrial detention. He said Williams agreed to waive a detention hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday.
Asked by the judge if it was his wish to not contest his detention, Williams replied: “Yes.”
Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Christine Shah said in court that Pastore, of West Berlin, whom “everybody called Jerry,” was a father of five children and had three grandchildren. “He was well-respected and loved by the community where he lived, and he was well-respected and loved by the community where he operated his business,” she said. She said Pastore’s wife, Ethel, his oldest son, a brother, and brother-in-law were in the courtroom.
Pastore’s relatives declined to comment after the brief hearing.
Authorities have said that after being stabbed about 4:50 p.m. last Friday outside his deli, a wounded Pastore was found by officers near the curb on Cuthbert Boulevard. Police took him to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Williams’ supporters also declined to speak outside the courtroom, except for one woman who said: “God got it. He has the last say. That’s all.”
Both attorneys declined to comment to reporters.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in Williams’ arrest, an autopsy found that Pastore had 11 stab wounds, including two in his liver and one in his neck.
An employee of the deli told detectives that Pastore was yelling at the suspect, who then fled outside onto Cuthbert Boulevard, followed by Pastore. The worker, who was not identified by name or gender, went outside and saw the suspect wrestling with Pastore. The worker saw the suspect holding a knife, with a 4-to-5-inch blade, in his left hand, according to the affidavit.
The worker saw blood coming out of Pastore’s neck. The suspect, wearing a “ninja” mask, a “hoodie”-style sweatshirt, and a puffy jacket, then fled on an orange bicycle, according to the witness account.
Steve Ginn, who works at the deli and has said he is Pastore’s best friend, said Monday at the deli that the alleged stabber had fled with the tip jar.