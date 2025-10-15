Judge rules Bucks County sheriff’s agreement to cooperate with ICE was ‘reasonable and necessary’

Bucks County Sheriff Fred Harran acted legally in signing up to have his deputies help ICE enforce federal immigration laws, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Bucks County Court Judge Jeffrey Trauger said Harran’s cooperation with the agency was “clearly lawful under Pennsylvania jurisprudence,” and both “reasonable and necessary” in fulfilling his lawful duty to keep the citizens of Bucks County safe.

What the judge called “intergovernmental cooperation of law enforcement” is nodifferent under the law at the county, state or federal level, he wrote.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania and other plaintiffs had asked Trauger to issue an injunction blocking the partnership from moving forward.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Harran said he was pleased with the decision and expected his partnership with ICE to be fully operational by the end of next week.

“I knew from the time I started this that I was in the right, that the county commissioners do not control the office of the sheriff,” he Harran said.

A spokesperson for Bucks County said the county intended to appeal.

“This decision doesn’t mean that we’ll stop fighting to hold Sheriff Harran accountable,” said Diana Robinson, co-executive director of Make the Road Pennsylvania, an advocacy group that was one of the plaintiffs. ”Indeed, we will redouble our efforts in this case and continue to fight for what is right.”

She said an alliance between Harran’s department and ICE alliance was aimed at “turning our neighborhoods into surveillance zones” and “weaponizing local law enforcement to carry out ICE’s harmful agenda.”

In his opinion Wednesday, the judge said it didn’t appear that Make the Road, NAACP Bucks County, or Buxmont Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as organizations had clear standing to sue under Pennsylvania law.

While individual members might have standing if they were caused harm by the sheriff’s office, he said, the injuries they alleged were “not immediate or substantial,” and their complaint was in part on speculation about what might happen in the future.

An individual plaintiff, Juan Navia, did not meet the standard for legal standing either, the judge ruled.

“He baldly alleges that he is at an increased risk of racial profiling,” Trauger wrote, but based that contention on “wholly subjective fears of possible future incidents.”

The ACLU of Pennsylvania did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Nor did ICE officials immediately reply.

Laura Rose, an organizer with Indivisible Bucks County, said the group was “deeply disappointed in Judge Trauger’s decision” to let Harran proceed “without guardrails.”

She called the ruling “a profound failure to protect both the immigrants and taxpayers of Bucks County.”

Rose called on voters to end the local alliance with ICE by voting Harran out of office on Nov. 4.

In the spring, Harran and ICE officials signed what is called a 287(g) agreement, a controversial program named for a section of a 1996 immigration law. It enables local police to undergo ICE training, then assist the agency in identifying, arresting, and deporting immigrants.

The number of police agencies participating in the program has soared to more than 1,000 under President Donald Trump. Seven states, including New Jersey and Delaware, bar the agreements by law or policy.

Shortly before the government shutdown, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was poised to begin backing its recruitment efforts with money, announcing that it would reimburse cooperating police agencies for costs that previously had been borne by local departments and taxpayers.

Harran, who is seeking reelection in November, has pledged “zero cost” to local taxpayers.

He insists the alliance with ICE will prevent crime and keep people safe. Civil-rights groups say the sheriff is inviting racial profiling, taxpayer liability, and a loss of trust between police and citizens.

Contentious legal hearings have come against a backdrop of name-calling and rancor outside the courtroom.

The Democrat-led County Board of Commissioners has disavowed Harran’s actions, voting 2-1, with the lone Republican opposed, to approve a resolution that declared the agreement with ICE “is not an appropriate use of Bucks County taxpayer resources.”

The ICE issue has become central to Democrats’ effort to oust Harran, a Republican, while the sheriff says his intentions have been misconstrued by political opponents and the news media.

“A judge ruling that he has the authority to enter into this deportation agreement does not make this any less dangerous,” Harran’s Democratic opponent Danny Ceisler said in a statement.

The last opportunity to end the partnership, Harran said, was winning the election next month.

A key issue has been the difference between what Harran says he intends to do and the much broader powers conferred within the agreement itself.

Harran signed up for the “Task Force Model,” the most far-reaching of the three types of 287(g) agreements. It allows local police to challenge people on the streets about their immigration status and arrest them for violations.

Harran said his officers won’t do that.

Wednesday’s ruling, Harran said, recognized the limited scope of his plans and argued every county should partner with ICE.

“I’m only interested in making the county safer and I’m only interested in dealing with those folks that are in this country illegally that have committed crimes,” Harran said. “I am not the immigration police, I am not immigration customs enforcement.”

Harran has said staff will electronically check the immigration status of people who have contact with the sheriff’s office because of alleged criminal offenses. Those found to be in the country illegally will be turned over or transported to ICE, if the federal agency desires, he said.

Harran testified in court last month that he planned to create a sheriff’s office policy to specify the limits of his deputies’ powers but had not yet done so.

He insisted that his office would take only the actions he has described.

“We will not be stopping people to ask them on immigration status,” he said under cross-examination. “I know what I am doing, and that’s all I intend to do.”