Co-owner Vinny Termini said customers who donate $20 will get a Termini Bros. winter hat. They’re also selling Termini aprons. Donations are being collected at all four Termini locations — on Eighth Street, at Reading Terminal Market, in the Market and Shops at the Comcast Center and in the Packer Park Shopping Center — and all proceeds will go to the Passyunk Square Civic Association, which will get the donations to the families affected.