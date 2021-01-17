State capitol complexes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey remained quiet Sunday morning following a warning from the FBI of far-right demonstrations planned in the wake of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The Harrisburg Capitol complex was closed to the public and largely empty, save for police, national guardsmen and reporters and photographers, many of whom gathered around a lone protester named Alex.
The 34-year-old who didn’t want to give his last name was on a run with his dog Max and decided to scope out the the Capitol in his “Fraud 2020” sweatshirt.
By 11 a.m., a line of Pennsylvania Capitol Police officers held riot shields and batons as they took their posts at the top of the building’s front steps. Pennsylvania State Police horses did laps in front of the building and through nearby streets. The surrounding area was otherwise quiet with most shops and restaurants closed as a precaution.
Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said residents should expect a “strong police presence” throughout the city through Inauguration Day on Wednesday, when President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the nation’s 46th president.
“The Capitol will be defended, Harrisburg will be protected, and we will make it through this challenging time together,” Papenfuse said in a Sunday morning video shared on social media.
Across the river in Trenton, a lone protester with a “Stop the Steal” sign loitered for less than half an hour in front of the New Jersey State Senate Annex Sunday morning.
Police, however, were taking precautions, including blocking off the section of State Street where the state Senate, New Jersey State Library and the building housing the office of Gov. Phil Murphy are located. Dump trucks and police cars guarded the ends of the blockaded area.
Grady Griffin, Trenton’s director of emergency management, said the city had been preparing for protests since Saturday night. Trenton had received no specific threats of violence Griffin said, just a flier indicating protests might be planned in state capitals across the country.
“We won’t stop anybody from protesting,” Griffin said. “We’re making sure we secure our capitol building.”
Residents and law enforcement in Harrisburg and Trenton had braced for displays of far-right extremism after the FBI warned of the potential for armed demonstrations at all 50 state capitals. They warned at least one group called for supporters to “storm” government buildings, and far-right extremists were threatening a repeat of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead.
Instead, the scene remained quiet in Washington D.C as well, where much of the city remains locked down ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration. Tall fencing now surrounds the Capitol and the National Mall is closed to the general public in an unprecedented lockdown of the nation’s capital.
More than 25,000 National Guard troops from across the country — including troops from Pennsylvania and New Jersey — will be on hand this week to prevent a repeat of the events of Jan. 6, where pro-Trump loyalists swarmed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden’s election victory.
Some experts in extremism and domestic terrorism said the more secure D.C. becomes, the more likely it would be that bad actors would flock to state capitals. Harrisburg has repeatedly been named as a capital that officials are concerned could see violence, given the state has an established militia presence and was a swing state in the 2020 election.
Officials in Harrisburg said while there were no specific threats, they were tracking online chatter about Sunday. The state capitol building was closed, and several law enforcement agencies including Capitol Police and State Police patrolled near orange barricades erected in front of the building.
New Jersey authorities warned of a vague threat of armed demonstrations at specific state capitals, including Trenton, through the inauguration. Gov. Phil Murphy told those interested in peacefully protesting: “This is a bad week to be out there.”
