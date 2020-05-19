Do you live in Philadelphia and pay off wickedly high student loans every month? You’ve got a lot of company.
Approximately25.3%, or over 310,000 Philadelphia adults, had an active student loan they’re still paying, according to a new report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.
Philly residents in the metro area are paying off more debt -- an average of $37,468 -- than graduates in other major American cities.
No matter where you live in Philly, your student loan debt is likely higher in almost all zip codes compared with the rest of the nation, the Philly Fed study revealed.
Even Philly zip codes with smaller loan balances have more debt than San Francisco and New York, the study found using data as of December 2018.
Philly Fed researcher Anna Tranfaglia found greater student loan debt in neighborhoods with higher median incomes and higher levels of education, such as Manayunk (19127) and Graduate Hospital (19146). Center City West residents are paying $47,906 in loans on average.
That’s no surprise, given Penn and Drexel campuses are in Center City West.
“It makes sense given how many colleges and universities there are in this area, including medical and dental schools,” she said. Graduate school students tend to carry school loans in the six figures.
She also found high student loan debt also in zip codes with low household median income levels, such as Germantown (19144) and Brewerytown and Strawberry Mansion (19121).
And it’s not just young college kids paying off loans.
Philly residents between the ages of 36-45 and 46-56 years are also carrying significant debt.
“More and more parents may be co-signing and taking our debt for their children,” the analyst said.
Philly’s 36-45 year olds are carrying an average of $44,241 and the 46-56 year olds an average of $42,654.
Wealthier neighborhoods by income may indicate more doctors, nurses, dentists and MBAs, the report postulated.
Loan balances “are massive in Center City, Bella Vista, Graduate Hospital. But as a share of median household income, then those debt-to-income ratios are smaller than expected,” meaning those grads make more annually to cover their loans.
“Students are carrying far too heavy of a burden in tuition and fees. They’re ending up with far too heavy of a burden in student loan debt," said Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella. “Even before the crushing economic effects of the coronavirus hit our state, at least one out of five Philadelphia student loan borrowers were in financial distress. This is unacceptable, and it demands our attention to craft new policies to reverse this course.”
About one-fifth of all student loan borrowers in Philly are delinquent, the Fed found, meaning 90 days or more past due.
A total of 21.5% of student loan borrowers -- or 66,650 adults -- were delinquent in the fourth quarter of 2018, the latest period for which data are available.
One trend that surprised the Fed: Philadelphians with smaller loan balances are actually more likely to be delinquent.
Why? Those with less than $10,000 in student loans generally “left school before finishing or didn’t graduate,” Tranfaglia said.
There’s also a large cluster of zip codes with small student loan balances in North, West and Northeast Philadelphia.
“We see very different delinquency by zip codes and shares of black and Hispanic residents. This is an area that requires more attention and focus to find solutions" such as targeted credit counseling, Tranfaglia said.
Conclusion? Delinquent borrowers owe rather modest sums in Philadelphia. But even relatively small amounts of debt can damage borrowers’ credit for long periods of time.