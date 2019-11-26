Fretting that Thanksgiving is only a few days away and don’t have something to bring to the table? We asked a our readers to suggest some of their favorite last-minute recipes to help you out.
Cooking isn’t on your agenda this week or want to avoid the chaos all together? You can always suggest going out for Thanksgiving; these 12 restaurants around the city will certainly fill your holiday needs.
And don’t forget to head out and celebrate Philly’s Thanksgiving parade, which is celebrating its 100th year and is . said to be the oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the country.
Lend a hand and suggest your favorite go-to recipes for other procrastinators in the comments below and we’ll update the list.
Suggested by IamSauerKraut: Last minute dishes are best kept simple and quick. Tossed greens with Chef Tim’s balsamic dressing. Steamed fresh green beans or broccoli. Always have both on hand.
Takes about: 10 - 12 minutes
Suggested by Jharch: For a quick, last minute cranberry dish, combine Ocean Spray whole cranberry sauce with some orange marmalade. Make it as orangy as you wish. I make everything else from scratch.
Takes about: 10- 15 minutes (depending on how fancy you want to get)
Suggested by @ndsic44: Red or spiced wine...drop in some mulled spices in some cheese cloth, heat until warm, but don’t boil!
Takes about: 30 - 35 minutes
Suggested by Saul: Sauté onions and mushrooms until golden brown. Meanwhile cook wild rice according to directions and add Uncle Ben’s rice, about half-and-half proportions. When rice is done, mix into onions and mushrooms and Sauté further until rice is slightly browned.
Takes about: 25 - 30 minutes