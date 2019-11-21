Ty Segall has been the raucous, prolific mastermind of West Coast garage rock, and two artists who have played in his Freedom Band — Mikal Cronin and Shannon Lay — come to Underground Arts on Friday. Neither sounds much like the work they do with Segall, though, and while they move in the same circles, their sets Friday will differ greatly. Cronin favors melodic power pop, and his new album, Seeker, is his most polished and wide-ranging. Seeker stretches from the rousing psychedelic groove of “Shelter” to the ruminative acoustic closer “On The Shelf.” Lay builds on the pastoral folk of ’60s artists such as Karen Dalton, whom she covers on this year’s lovely August (which Segall produced). — Steve Klinge