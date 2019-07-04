Happy Fourth! Or more likely, happy fifth. We’ve got ways to enjoy the rest of the weekend and then some. If you’re down the Shore — as we wish we were — check out our Shore calendar (french fry sculpting, Sea Isle City’s Beach Patrol celebrates 100), our reader-sourced Shore hacks (no. 1 hack: baby powder), as well as our handy map of Shore beach closures (today, they’re all open!).
Speaking of hacks, if you’re moving this summer, we’ve got tips on making a move easier, more affordable, and in some cases, enjoyable.
Strap on your tango shoes and head down to Penn’s Landing: Philly’s oldest Latino organization takes over the Great Plaza with a two-day, food-filled celebration of Latin American culture fueled by dance and music. The afternoon festival features 10 live bands, artisan crafts, and food vendors serving up everything from arepas to empanadas to piña coladas. Expect a crowd — in past years, the event has drawn thousands of people per day. — Grace Dickinson
2 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., free, elconcilio.net
Unlimited Maryland crabs and cold Victory Brewing Co. beer — could it be a summer dream come true? Normandy Farm invites you to get cracking at its Thursday night crab fest, featuring not only hundreds of hard-shells but also crabcakes, crab bisque, and garlicky grilled shrimp. If surf isn’t your favorite, go the turf route with baby back ribs, pulled pork sliders, and grilled andouille kielbasa from the smokehouse, as well as a slew of sides, like Old Bay coleslaw and corn on the cob. — G.D.
6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, 1401 Morris Rd., Blue Bell, $79.95, normandyfarm.com
If you’ve contemplated cruising city streets by bike but feel intimidated, this free cycling safety class can help you work through it. Participants will learn about official bike laws and unofficial etiquette, along with basic starter tips, including proper helmet use and best bike routes. Afterward, Indego will let you take a quick spin on one of its bikes. You needn’t bring your own bicycle to join, but online registration is required. — G.D.
6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Walnut Street West Free Library, 201 S. 40th St., free with registration, bicyclecoalition.org
Summer is generally the slow season for dance, but BalletX saved its most anticipated world premiere for July. Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s choreography, based on Saint-Exupéry’s beloved novella, is set to music by Peter Salem, who will perform on stage as a one-man band. — Ellen Dunkel
Opens Wednesday, with additional performances through July 21, Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., $25-$50, 215-546-7824, balletx.org
The Art Museum’s always-awesome summer program helps deepen kids’ connection with art via artist workshops and family tours. To celebrate the kickoff, the museum offers pay-what-you-wish admission all this weekend. Art Splash’s four artists-in-residence stay two weeks each, beginning Friday with Brian “BCASSO” Bazemore, who will demonstrate ways to reuse and remake found objects. The last, textile artist Joy Ude (Aug. 20-Sept. 2), will show how to create fiber artwork. — Lauren McCutcheon
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Philadelphia Museum of Art Perelman Building, 2525 Pennsylvania Ave., pay-what-you-wish admission, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org
Eliot Chang has been a featured Comedy Central comedian since 2004, but these days, most folks probably know him for his viral YouTube videos — particularly the ones dealing with hecklers at his stand-up shows, some of which have garnered millions of views. So remember that if you feel like interrupting him when he hits Valley Forge Casino Resort this summer. — Nick Vadala
8 to 10 p.m., Friday, Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., King of Prussia, $30, 610-354-8118, vfcasino.com
Dress up like Captain Hook on Saturday to score 20 percent off on a tour of the Battleship New Jersey, America’s most decorated battleship. As you say “ahoy” to other costumed pirates on the 45,000-ton former Navy ship (also known as “Big J”), you’ll get to check out real pirate artifacts, take a tour, watch a cannon fire, and enjoy live music. — G.D.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Battleship New Jersey, 62 Battleship Place, Camden, $19.95-$29.95, battleshipnewjersey.org
Wickedly funny and disarmingly serious pianist Nellie McKay displayed an impressive command of the Great American Songbook on last year’s My Orchid. The part-time Poconos resident has recorded several smartly conceived cover albums — 2015’s My Weekly Reader surveyed the music of the 1960s, and she was ahead of the Doris Day appreciation curve with the 2009 DD tribute Normal as Blueberry Pie. But the singer who starred as Polly Peachum in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway and calls herself “an annoyingly vocal advocate for feminism, civil rights, and other deeply felt progressive ideals” is also a shrewd, witty composer who’s been on a uniquely subversive and entertaining career path for 15 years. — Dan DeLuca
5:45 and 7:15 p.m., Friday, the Philadelphia Art Museum, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., free with museum admission, 215-763-8100, philamuseum.org
Since 2017, West Philly promoters Stephen Piner and Jamir Shaw have been busy throwing mad hip-hop live parties across the Eastern Seaboard, with name rappers such as Gunna, Jadakiss, and Rick Ross at the front. Now, for their first full-on festival, Dope Shows presents a Philly-heavy hip-hop showcase with major-label leaguer PNB Rock and the up-and-coming Bry Greatah, SimXSantana, and Zah Sosaa. Lil Durk and Pusha T round out the big-name Dope Show deal. — A.D. Amorosi
Noon, Saturday, the Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $79-$199, manncenter.org
Gotta love a man with a nom de guerre, especially if the battle he’s fighting is for the angular pop-funk of Chet Faker and the real man behind the title, Australian singer and songwriter Nicholas James Murphy. Famous first in the U.S. for his cranky cover of Blackstreet's “No Diggity” back in 2013, Faker has had a handful of dynamite albums and EPs to his name since, including the Lockjaw EP (with Flume), and a very new, very soulfully askew LP, Run Fast Sleep Naked. — A.D.A.
8:30 p.m., Saturday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $31-$89, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com
On Feb. 15, the Tedeschi Trucks Band released Signs and also lost keyboardist Kofi Burbridge, who died at 57. That followed the passing of a number of friends and musical mentors, which had informed the making of the album. But the stirring mix of rock, R&B, and soul made by singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi; her husband, guitarist Derek Trucks; and their large ensemble is the perfect salve for tragedy and loss. As Tedeschi sings on “Walk Through This Life”: “We ain’t giving up now/ We’re gonna rise above … Show a little staying power/ Even in our darkest hour.” With Blackberry Smoke and Shovels and Rope. — Nick Cristiano
7 p.m., Wednesday, the Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $20-$150, 215-546-7900, manncenter.org
On a cursory listen, Erotic Reruns, Yeasayer’s fifth album, sounds like a happy, summery funk album, perfect for a road trip with the windows open wide. But although the smooth, cheerful grooves match the cheery love song “Ecstatic Baby,” they also disguise the pointed anger of the Sarah Sanders-bashing “24-Hour Hateful Live!” Politics aren’t new to the Brooklyn trio — see “Reagan’s Skeleton” from 2012’s Fragrant World — but the consistent sense of playfulness is. On the surface, Erotic Reruns is less wide-ranging than beloved early albums like 2007’s All Hour Cymbals or 2010’s Odd Blood, and less psychedelic and experimental than their last album, 2016’s Amen & Goodbye. But its subversive sense of fun should pervade Thursday’s Union Transfer set. — Steve Klinge
8:30 p.m., Thursday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $25, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com