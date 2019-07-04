Wickedly funny and disarmingly serious pianist Nellie McKay displayed an impressive command of the Great American Songbook on last year’s My Orchid. The part-time Poconos resident has recorded several smartly conceived cover albums — 2015’s My Weekly Reader surveyed the music of the 1960s, and she was ahead of the Doris Day appreciation curve with the 2009 DD tribute Normal as Blueberry Pie. But the singer who starred as Polly Peachum in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway and calls herself “an annoyingly vocal advocate for feminism, civil rights, and other deeply felt progressive ideals” is also a shrewd, witty composer who’s been on a uniquely subversive and entertaining career path for 15 years. — Dan DeLuca