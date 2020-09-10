Congratulations on making it through another week. That’s no small feat in these times. OK, for this week, we’ve got a bunch of terrific events (whether you’d prefer to go out or stay in), and some relaxing yoga for kids, which, we gotta say, is just as good a midday brain break no matter how old you are.
- 💉 Where can I get a flu shot in the Philadelphia region? by Grace Dickinson
- 🗳️ How does voting work this year? by Jonathan Lai
- 🏛️ What museums and attractions are open now? by Grace Dickinson
- 💸 When are you allowed to withhold rent? by Nick Vadala
- 🚗 Why is Martin Luther King Drive closed to traffic? by Elizabeth Wellington
- 🍿 Is it safe to go back to the movies yet? by Nick Vadala
- 🛍️ Made in Philadelphia Fall Market (Shopping / in-person / outdoors / multi-day) A rotating roster of local crafters, photographers and artisans sell their wares at the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market at City Hall. Masks and social distancing are required. (Sept. 11, 17-18, 24-25, Oct. 1-2 and 9-11, centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)
- 🚶🏽TrailOff (Literary / in-person / outdoors) Philly’s expansive Circuit Trails are the venue for TrailOff, a free augmented reality audio performance that uses your phone’s GPS to play audio stories created by local authors. The digital, self-paced performance features 10 trail-specific stories, from drama to horror, that put the user in the shoes of the story’s main character. The app is free to download — and a good way to get your steps in. (Free, until Oct. 4, fringearts.com, add to calendar)
- 🎃 Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards (Festival / in-person / kid-friendly / multi-day) Pumpkin picking, a jack-o-lantern exhibit, hayrides and autumnal treats return to the Media, PA attraction for its annual Pumpkinland celebration. Timed tickets are required for hayrides, and face masks and social distancing are required throughout the grounds. (Prices vary, Sept. 12-Nov. 8, linvilla.com, map, add to calendar)
- 🎤 Gladys Knight v. Patti LaBelle (Music / virtual) Since their start as hip-hop throwdowns, online Verzuz battles have expanded to include a range of musicians, such as John Legend vs. Alicia Keys and Brandy vs. Monica. This weekend, the series goes old-school live from the Fillmore (with no audience) with LaBelle in a battle royal with Knight that’s hyped as “The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for” (Free, Sept 13, 8 p.m. instagram.com and music.apple.com, add to calendar)
- 🍴 Center City District Restaurant Week (Food / in-person and virtual / multi-day) Support Philly’s dining scene at a different kind of Center City Restaurant Week. This year, there are both virtual and in-restaurant dining experiences as spots like Abe Fisher, Little Nonna’s, Spice Finch, Mercato and more serve $20 lunches and $35 dinners. ($20-$35, Sept. 13-25, centercityphila.org, add to calendar)
Need to get up from your computer? You’re not alone. It’s not just the grown ups who are Zoomed out: Most kids are are spending their days at home in front of a screen. Remember: recess is important. Grace Dickinson put together some yoga poses that are easy enough for kids (and still helpful for adults). They’re a good break for everyone to get moving and keep them focused.
- Butterfly. Sit on the ground. Press the soles of your feet together, letting your knees flop out to the sides. Hold on to your feet to help keep them together. Sit up tall, and relax your shoulders.
- Tall mountain. Stand up tall. Fully ground your feet and feel connected to the earth. Bring your arms by your sides with your palms facing forward. Inhale and reach your arms up. Press your palms together. Relax your neck and shoulders, and gaze forward. Take a few deep breaths.
- Boat. Sit on the ground with your knees bent and soles of the feet connected to the earth. Begin to lift your legs, and balance on your tailbone. If knees are bent, work toward straightening them so that you form a balancing “V.” Bring your arms up alongside your body, reaching them forward like a zombie.
- Tree. Stand up tall. Begin to bend one knee, and bring the sole of your foot to either the ankle, calf, or inner thigh of your standing leg. (Avoid pressing your foot near your knee, which can cause injury.) Press your palms together at your heart. Focus your gaze on something steady to help you balance. It’s OK to fall out of the pose — keep trying. Switch sides and repeat.
There’s been some heavy rain in the forecast, so now’s as good a time as every to learn about what to do if you have flood damage to your home. Grace Dickinson gathered some tips for how to deal with flooding if and when it happens to you:
- If the flooding is extensive, your first step is turning off the electricity to the area that’s been flooded. If you can’t access your circuit breaker without walking through water, call an electrician. Until the electricity is turned off, the water could cause electrical shocks.
- Document the damage. Pull out your smartphone or camera before diving into cleaning. If you have insurance, photos and videos will help support your claim when you file. Document both damage to the house and its contents. (If renting, call your landlord immediately.)
- When pumping out a flooded basement, do it in stages. You also want to wait until there’s no standing water left in the yard around your home. Pumping too early or too fast could cause structural damage to your home.
- Disinfect the area, and throw out what you have to. Depending on the situation, floodwater may be contaminated with sewage or other dangerous bacteria. Be prepared to toss a lot, and take breaks when you need them. It’s normal for this process to feel overwhelming, both physically and emotionally. Remember when cleaning, open any windows or doors to improve ventilation.
- Mildew and mold develop within 24 to 48 hours of water exposure and will continue to grow until the source of moisture is eliminated. This makes it important to clean and dry the flooded area as soon as possible.
