The government’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for the entire Philadelphia region and all of Delaware until 7 p.m. Monday.
In addition, the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly has posted issued a severe-thunderstorm and flood warning far parts of Chester and Delaware Counties and northern Delaware.
Flood and wind advisories remain for parts of the region as a potent storm sets off heavy rains and sends temperatures soaring well into the 60s.
In short, on Nov. 30, the eve of the meteorological winter, the atmosphere is behaving more like it’s April 30.
The storm “pulled up a lot of mild air really quickly,” said Dean Iovino, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
The storm center was west of the region and heading toward the St. Lawrence Valley, thus the Philadelphia region was experiencing warming winds from the south as part of the storm’s counterclockwise circulation.
That added to the instability of the atmosphere, and the Storm Prediction Center said that conditions were ripe for spinning up “damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes through the afternoon.”
Iovino said, however, a major outbreak would be highly unlikely. “If there are any tornadoes,” he said, “they would be smaller ones.”
Strong winds, not associated with any tornadoes, have been affecting the region. Winds gusted to 50 mph in some Shore towns and in Eagleville, Montgomery County during the late morning, the weather service reported.
Only widely scattered power outages with reported, with about 4,000 Peco customers affected as of midafternoon.
A flood warning was up for parts of Montgomery and Bucks Counties until 5:15 p.m. Flood advisories are in effect for much of central and South Jersey until 4 p.m., and in Chester County on the other side of the river, until 3:15 p.m.
Wind advisories for gusts to 45 mph remained for the Jersey and Delaware Shore counties.
This is a developing story and will be updated.