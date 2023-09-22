‘Ophelia’ to bring heavy rains and winds to the Philly region, with 60 mph gusts at the Shore

A potent, weekend-spoiling hybrid storm is expected to generate soaking rains and high winds throughout the region, with coastal flooding and onshore wind gusts up to 60 mph at the Jersey beaches.

What in all likelihood will become Tropical Storm Ophelia, perhaps by day’s end Friday, is forecast to make landfall Saturday afternoon in North Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. update.

It then would move north and approach the Maryland-Pennsylvania border Sunday evening, losing its tropical identity along the way and becoming more of a powerful, cool-season rainstorm.

“The exact track isn’t as big a concern,” said Sarah Johnson, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. It is almost certain to inundate the region with two to four inches of windswept rain.

“The winds will be coming with the rain, and we still have a lot of leaves on the trees. That could increase the risk of power outages,” she said

Winds in the immediate Philadelphia area could gust to 40 mph, and up to 50 mph in areas away from the Shore.

The beaches are going to lose some sand, with onshore winds due to continue until midafternoon Sunday. Along with coastal-flood warnings, areas on and near the coast in New Jersey and Delaware were under high-wind warnings from 12:01 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Fortunately, the tides won’t be getting an extra tug for the moon, which is between its full and new phases that would have increased its influence. “That’s helpful,” said Johnson, but “we’re still very likely to see tidal and coastal flooding.”

The rains were due to start late Friday night at the Shore and during the early morning hours of Saturday inland. Rains are expect to continue into Sunday around Philly, with a chance of showers at the Shore.

The strongest winds were expected to continue throughout the day Saturday.

On a positive note, portions of Chester and Montgomery Counties, along with parts of Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May and Ocean Counties appeared in the “abnormally dry” zones in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor updates posted Thursday.

That designation might not last long.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.