WASHINGTON — In Washington, you can usually measure the weight of an event by the density of the cameras that surround the witness stand.
On Wednesday, the TV shooters and still photographers ran about three dozen deep, massing like a firing squad in front of a long, low table with four seats but just two white placards: AMBASSADOR TAYLOR and MR. KENT.
It was the setting for an extraordinary hearing and a historic day in the U.S. Capitol, even by the standards of the three years of President Donald Trump’s administration. Beneath tall blue curtains, at a wooden dais lined with stars, grim-faced Democrats and Republicans opened public hearings into what is likely to become the third presidential impeachment in American history.
Closed-door depositions by multiple Trump administration officials have painted a picture of Trump using the his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, at the same time as he was withholding hundreds of millions of dollars of Congressionally appropriated military aid to the country. Trump has vigorously denied wrongdoing, and Republicans have alternated between saying his behavior was appropriate, or that it didn’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense.
More than 100 journalists, mostly Capitol Hill regulars, were credentialed to attend Wednesday’s hearing. Three rows of tan leather chairs were set aside for House members who don’t sit on the House Intelligence Committee, which convened the first public hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry.
One of them was Rep. Dean Phillips (D., Minn.), a freshman from a suburban Minneapolis swing district who was born on the day of President Richard Nixon’s first inauguration. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, he had sat in during some of the private depositions and read the transcripts. But Phillips said he wanted to personally see the body language and presentation of the witnesses.
“I want to look at this with my own eyes, as 300-something million Americans will be,” Phillips said. “That’s why I think being in the room is important.” He later added, “it’s our darn responsibility.”
Rep. Madeleine Dean (R., Pa.), who represents the Montgomery County suburbs of Philadelphia, was also among the House members who watched from the audience.
Democrats hope the public hearings, which follow a vote to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry in October, will move public opinion in a way that the July hearings with Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not. While Mueller’s taciturn performance sucked the air out of his findings, the two witnesses who opened the hearings Wednesday were chosen to breathe life into their private testimony.
News reports and deposition transcripts had already laid out much of the information that William Taylor and George Kent, both longtime diplomats, were to offer Wednesday — though Taylor added potentially damaging new details about Trump personally asking Ambassador Gordon Sondland about the investigations the president wanted Ukraine to undertake to damage Democrat Joe Biden.
The hearing was aired on networks, on cable, and dissected blow-by-blow on Twitter.
A few dozen members of the public who were ambitious enough to get in line at 7 a.m. were ushered into the room shortly before the witnesses arrived. Some carried folding camp chairs they had used during their three-hour wait. Some came in business attire; others in carried heavy jackets.
Taylor and Kent and walked in at 10:04 a.m., smiling thinly as the phalanx of cameras whirred and softly clicked. After a few minutes, House staff urged the photographers back, like game wardens herding a pack to its pen. “On your butts, guys! On your butts!”
After a procedural question, with the room mostly silent, Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), solemnly began: “With that, I give my opening statement of the impeachment inquiry into Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States.”
He recited charges evenly, without emotion, a former prosecutor laying out his case: that Trump had withheld aid to Ukraine, aid that was intended to strengthen an ally and buffer a foe, Russia. It wouldn’t be released unless Ukraine’s new leaders undertook investigations that would tar Biden and revive a debunked conspiracy theory that the country had a role in interfering in the 2016 presidential election. (American intelligence and law enforcement have repeatedly affirmed that Russia was responsible for the interference).
“The matter is as simple and as terrible as that,” Schiff said, his voice even and serious.
As he spoke, most lawmakers at the dais sat stone-faced, staring down at their phones or papers, or at Schiff. Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Ohio), a former wrestling coach and one of Trump’s most fierce defenders, rocked back and forth in his chair, like a boxer bouncing on his toes before the bell.
The top Republican on the intelligence committee, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, responded by blasting a “pitiful" three-year “operation by the Democrats, the corrupt media and partisan bureaucrats to undo the results of the 2016 election.”
Schiff sat still, staring ahead, blinking frequently as Nunes laid out a series of charges against Democrats, Biden’s son Hunter, and other associated conspiracy theories. Nunes said he welcomed Taylor and Kent: "I’d like to congratulate you on passing the Democrats’ star chamber auditions.”
The “Russia hoax” drama has ended, Nunes told the career diplomats. “You’ve been cast in the low rent Ukrainian sequel."
“Jeez,” a Democrat in the crowd muttered.
Finally, the witnesses spoke.
Taylor spoke with a deep, resonant voice that sounded like it could narrate pick-up truck commercials. He meticulously laid out his personal history as a West Point graduate who served with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam and decades as a foreign affairs official, under every president, he said, from Ronald Reagan to Trump. Then, he got to the explosive details.
He told a long but direct story of his interactions with Ukrainian officials, the White House, and other top diplomats, and his shock and concern that aid would be withheld. He correctly pronounced Kiev “KEEV,” rather than the more frequent American usage of “KEY-ev.”
As Taylor read off the details of Trump’s actions, and his deep concerns about how they affected American security, Republicans sitting in the audience tapped on their laptops, wrote on papers or scrolled on their phones.
He recalled the moment he learned, from an off-screen Office of Management and Budget voice during a secure video-conference call, that the Ukraine aid had been delayed.
“I and others sat in astonishment," Taylor recalled. "The Ukrainians were fighting the Russians and counted on not only the training and weapons, but also the assurance of U.S. support … In an instant I realized that one of the key pillars of our strong support for Ukraine was threatened.”
Taylor recalled seeing hostile Russian forces facing he Ukrainians: “More Ukrainians would undoubtedly die without the U.S. assistance.”