Almost 6,400 Philadelphians ages 5 to 11 have received a first shot of COVID-19 vaccine since federal authorities approved doses for young children two weeks ago.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health released the first glimpse at how vaccinations among young children is progressing in a news conference Wednesday, coupled with a warning that rising cases, particularly among children and teenagers, could indicate another wave of the virus in the city.

“This increase in cases coming at the beginning of cold weather and right before Thanksgiving could mean that we’re on the verge of another surge,” Bettigole said.

The largest number of cases are among residents ages 10 to 19, Bettigole said, because many of them are not yet vaccinated.

More than 68% of Philadelphians 12 and older are fully vaccinated, she said. The young children who have received shots so far represent 4.8% of the city’s population of 5 to 11 year olds.

Officials are working to encourage unvaccinated residents, including children, Bettigole said, to get their shots to slow what she described as a “sharp uptick,” in COVID-19 cases in the city, with an average of 232 new cases per day in the past two weeks. As of Nov. 4, that average was 172 cases per day. The positivity rate of coronavirus tests has also increased to 3%. A few weeks ago, about 2% of tests were positive.

The city’s rates now are a far cry from where they were a year ago. With no vaccine available back then and a winter surge on the horizon, the city averaged 654 cases per day and a 13.5% positivity rate.

Pennsylvania has averaged 40 cases per 100,000 people over the past week, according to the New York Times, while New Jersey is averaging 19. Cases have increased about 30% in both states since two weeks ago. In mid-November of last year, Pennsylvania was reporting more than 6,000 cases a day; recently, it has been reporting more than 5,000 per day.

Since young children became eligible for vaccination on Nov. 2, Bettigole said, pharmacies have been a preferred source for doses. For months the city has sought to boost the number of pediatric offices providing the vaccine, health officials have said.

“For this first group of people, who are really the most eager parents to get their kids vaccinated, I think people went where they can easily get appointments,” Bettigole said.

She anticipated family doctors and pediatricians will likely be the source of vaccines for parents who want more information before getting shots for their children.

“As we get further into the vaccination process and we’re trying get the kids whose parents may not have rushed out to get the first appointment they could get, but who may have questions and want to really have a conversation about it, that’s where the pediatricians, the family doctors, will become very important,” she said. “We’ve only really just started.”

Along with the surge in cases among children and teens, there’s also been an uptick of cases among residents in their 30s.

”People who are gathering with friends, gathering with family and maybe catching it that way,” she said.

Residents should gather only in small groups and make sure they are protecting vulnerable family members, she said.

The surge also corresponds with a decrease in mask use in the city, Bettigole said. Although an indoor mask mandate remains in place, she said more people have let their guard down and stopped wearing them.

”I know everyone wants to talk about when we’re going to get rid of masks,” she said, “but this is not the time.”

Staff writers Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy contributed to this report.