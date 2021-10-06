Philadelphia is extending its deadline for health care workers and higher education students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole announced Wednesday, citing concern from employers that they would be unable to meet next week’s deadline.

“My goal is to get everyone vaccinated and not leave our health care and higher education systems shorthanded,” Bettigole said.

Instead of being fully vaccinated by the end of next week, staff of hospitals and long-term care facilities, along with higher education students, faculty, and staff now must receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15 and a second dose a month later.

Bettigole announced an even longer extension of the deadline for all other health care workers, including those who work as home health aides and in behavioral health settings — which she said have the lowest current vaccination rates. Those workers now must receive at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 22 and a second dose by Nov. 22.

The city announced its vaccine mandate for health care and higher education workers in August, with an initial deadline of Oct. 15 for all employees to be fully vaccinated. Despite that advance warning, Bettigole said she heard from many employers requesting additional time for their staff to get their shots.

“We’ve heard in general that a little bit more time might be helpful,” she said. “But I think the greatest concern has been expressed by the home health are agencies and behavioral health.”

Bettigole said that nursing homes in the city have also expressed concern about meeting the deadline, but she said the city didn’t grant them the longer extension because nursing homes are a high-risk setting.

Only two of nearly 50 Philadelphia nursing homes had 100% full vaccination rates among employees as of Sept. 19, the most recently the federal data was updated, and more than 20 facilities had rates below 75%. Vaccine uptake by workers in long-term care facilities — the vulnerable residents of which were hit hardest by the pandemic —has also been an issue across the country and the region.

On Friday, only 19.6% of Pennsylvania nursing homes met the commonwealth’s goal of at least an 80% staff vaccination rate. The rate is a bit higher in Philadelphia and its collar counties, where slightly more than 40% of nursing homes had met the state benchmark.

When Pennsylvania required vaccination or weekly testing for its 23,000 workers in state health and congregate care facilities, a less stringent mandate than the one the city has planned, just under 50% of employees had been fully vaccinated two weeks after the deadline.

Under Philadelphia’s mandate, religious and medical exemptions are available. Those with exemptions are required to wear masks and get tested for the coronavirus twice a week. But unvaccinated workers without exemptions are unable to continue working in health care or higher education settings.

Bettigole said Wednesday that she does not intend to extend the deadline the city’s deadline second time.

“We’ve seen from other places that have implemented vaccine mandates that they work, that workers do step up and get their vaccines despite lots of anxiety before the deadlines,” she said.

Philadelphia also has a requirement for city employees to either be fully vaccinated or to double mask while at work. That requirement took effect Sept. 1 and is not affected by the extended deadlines for the other vaccine mandates.

Staff writer Jason Laughlin contributed to this article.