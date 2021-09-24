Only 31% of Philadelphia city employees have provided proof of vaccination as of this week, according to the city, though all were told to be immunized against the coronavirus by Sept. 1 or begin double-masking at work.

City officials believe the number vaccinated is “far higher” than reported, citing difficulty with getting employees who don’t routinely use computers at work to upload their vaccination cards. In Philadelphia, 69% of all adults are fully vaccinated, which would indicate the rate among the city’s more than 25,000 workers is likely higher.

Departments are working with human resources to get employees’ proof of vaccination, said health department spokesperson James Garrow. The city also has offered four hours of time off for non-uniformed employees and up to $200 for corrections workers who upload their cards.

Philadelphia’s efforts are among many measures being taken to increase the vaccination rate as the latest surge — driven by the highly transmissible delta variant — intensifies.

Pennsylvania mandated that 25,000 state health and congregate-care workers be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7 or undergo weekly testing. It also asked nursing homes to have 80% of their employees vaccinated by Oct. 1 or require regular testing. It was not immediately clear Friday how many state workers or nursing homes had complied.

In New Jersey, all teachers and state workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 18 or be tested at least once a week. Earlier this week, employees of the state’s childcare facilities were issued the same mandate, with which they must comply by Nov. 1.

The city has also mandated vaccination for all students and employees of Philadelphia’s higher education and health-care systems. Health-care workers and university employees and students have until Oct. 15 to be fully vaccinated, or they will have to wear masks and undergo regular testing. In the Philadelphia School District, teachers and other employees will be required to be vaccinated or face potential “job action,” though a deadline was not immediately set. City businesses can also opt out of the universal indoor masking requirement if they require proof of vaccination from patrons and staff.

As for Philadelphia workers, those who aren’t vaccinated are required to wear a cloth face mask over a surgical mask while working. The city has lists identifying all such employees; Garrow said supervisors are notified and required to ensure employees are double-masking.

Employees who aren’t yet vaccinated can visit hundreds of sites across the city that provide vaccines to walk-in patients, Garrow said.

“The current vaccination rate among employees and residents is lower than we would like,” he said, “and that’s why we continue to encourage everyone, employee or not, to talk with their health-care provider, family, and trusted community members and, we hope, decide to get vaccinated.”