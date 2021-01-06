Chief Inspector Michael Cram said Monday that he believed the group’s behavior appeared inspired by actions often associated with antifa, a far-left group often accused of an array of antigovernment misdeeds. Cram acknowledged, however, that none of those arrested had been on law enforcement’s radar previously, and said that although the city has experienced similar acts of vandalism recently — including at a camp for people experiencing homelessness — it can be difficult to determine how or if any of those incidents might be linked to any broader group, or even a loosely connected movement.