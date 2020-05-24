MARGATE, N.J. -- Beneath the Ventnor fishing pier, ice cream salesman Joe Bisch pulled on a red neck-gaiter face mask that matched his sleeveless Good Humor T-shirt, then tried to figure out which gloves would work best for counting money.
“It’s a whole new world,” the 55-year-old said, aiming his cart down the South Cambridge Avenue beach. “It's not going to be as lucrative as years passed, but I’m just thankful that we’re out here.”
At the Jersey Shore on the unofficial opening day of the summer season, a forecast for rain and clouds seemed to succeed where health authorities have struggled, holding down crowds and stopping people from encroaching on social distancing guidelines amid a pandemic that continues to sicken and kill.
Stormy morning weather gave way to a sunny and clear afternoon, though people had only about five hours to inhale the Atlantic’s salty musk before rain poured down.
In Ventnor, people flocked to a boardwalk that opened for the first time since April 5. Only some wore masks. Turnout was lighter than usual at the beach, allowing people on beach towels to spread out, mostly in small clusters.
Bill and Robin Adams of Ventnor set up their lounge chairs at the rear of the Dudley Avenue beach, making sure to keep their distance from others.
“We're sitting back here just to be safe,” Robin said. “But everyone is being good, so we're happy.”
Ventnor lifeguard Jake Cahill, 18, held a radio to his ear, listening to a broadcast of reminders about rules and regulations for beach use.
“I’m just glad to be back,” he said.
On the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, President Donald Trump played golf. The NBA mulled restarting the season at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. And the governor of North Dakota pleaded with residents not to turn decisions about wearing masks into political statements.
Depending on the state, city, or town, Americans have leapt full-bore into a long-sought reopening or endeavored to stay tucked inside, as the tensions drive a national debate over when and how to return to a semblance of normality. The United States continues to lead the world by far with more than 1.6 million coronavirus cases and nearly 97,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In California, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases hit a high, according to data compiled by the Orange County Register. In Missouri, a stylist at a Great Clips salon was found to have exposed nearly 100 people when she continued snipping hair even after exhibiting symptoms, the Kansas City Star reported. And several people became infected at a high-school swim party in Arkansas.
Crowd limits were announced for services to mark what began as “Decoration Day” in the years after the Civil War, held to honor the men and women who died for their country in military service. In Carlisle, Pa., as they have every Memorial Day weekend since 1970, a group of Native Americans and friends came to honor students who died at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School. The cemetery stands on what is now the campus of the Army War College.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey both reported more cases and more deaths.
New Jersey passed another grim milestone — more than 11,000 residents now have died after contracting coronavirus, as officials reported 96 new deaths Saturday. That raised the toll to 11,081.
New Jersey also reported 443 new cases, for a total of 153,104. The good news: It was the 17th straight day New Jersey reported fewer than 2,000 new cases, despite an increase in testing.
In South Jersey, a judge shut down the Atilis Gym, a center of opposition to pandemic restrictions, after the Bellmawr fitness facility reopened in defiance of the state shutdown orders. Co-owner Ian Smith reacted to the court order by calling Gov. Phil Murphy a “slimeball.”
Pennsylvania passed 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, after officials reported 112 new fatalities Saturday. The death toll stands at 5,096.
The number of cases in the Keystone State rose by 725, to 66,983.
Philadelphia and its suburbs — the hardest-hit areas in Pennsylvania — will move to the “yellow” phase of the state’s reopening plan by June 5. That would allow most businesses to reopen, although gyms, salons, malls, and movie theaters will remain closed. Limitations will continue on public gatherings, and restaurants and bars will remain closed to in-person visitors.
The Philadelphia Public Health Department reported 12 new fatalities Saturday, increasing the city toll to 1,233. More than half the dead have been residents of long-term care facilities. An additional 225 coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the city total to 21,234.
“The last two months have been something that no public health official has ever wanted to see,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. “But while we have lost far too many of our loved ones, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hit us as hard as we feared.”
Philadelphia-area Catholics prepared to go back to church in person, after Archbishop Nelson Pérez announced on Facebook that he expected the celebration of daily and Sunday Masses to resume on June 6, a Saturday.
Restaurants at the Jersey Shore remained closed for in-person dining, and the closure of arcades and amusement rides limited the attractions on the boardwalks.
In Margate, on both the Washington Avenue beach and under the trunk of Lucy the Elephant, a smattering of teenagers and young adults spread out, playing music on Bluetooth speakers. Two boys tossed a football, but for the most part people kept their distances.
The Washington Avenue beach didn’t attract nearly the crowds it usually sees on a Memorial-Day Saturday, despite the town’s having waived tag requirements.
Matt Stevens, 28, of Cherry Hill attributed the lesser crowds to a combination of so-so weather and social distancing. Some bike riders wore masks, as did an occasional runner.
Sitting alone in a lounge chair, and cradling his smartphone in a clear plastic bag, Stevens scoffed that the beach could be dangerous.
“I’m just looking to go back to work,” he said.
Staff writers Robert Moran and Laura McCrystal contributed to this article.