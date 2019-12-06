Leaving their schools, homes, and workplaces, students are rallying outside Philadelphia City Hall Friday to participate in a global, youth-led climate strike, waving signs and chanting.
Philadelphia’s rally got underway around 11 a.m.
Unlike previous climate protests in the city, participating in the event didn’t come with penalties for Philadelphia School District students.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. sent a letter to to district families this week, informing them that students attending the climate strike would be granted excused absences from class, as long as they have a parent’s permission.
The memo marked a reversal of the district’s position in September, where students who skipped or walked out of class to protest were penalized with an absence.
“As a school district, we encourage our students to be actively engaged citizens who are knowledgeable about current events," Hite’s letter said. "This can be a learning opportunity that helps our students apply lessons they are learning school. Above all, we want them to know we value their voices and their right to self-expression.”
Hite also noted that students would be given the chance to express their opinions during in-school activities as an alternative to the walkout.
Inspired by the demonstrations of 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, Friday’s Global Climate Strike protest is the latest in a series of youth-organized rallies against climate change.
In September, organizers estimated that more than 4 million people — and thousands from Philadelphia — participated in a worldwide walkout ahead of the U.N. Youth Climate Summit, making it the largest climate protest in history.
Friday’s demonstrations come during the United Nations climate summit in Madrid known as COP25, where countries are expected to discuss the logistics of the Paris climate agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017, President Donald Trump announced his intent to withdraw from the deal, making the United States the only country to pull out of the pact.