About those 76ers arena ‘benefits’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. The sun is out again, with a high near 75.

The city’s deal with the Sixers for a proposed Center City arena could come with a $50 million outlay for the community. Some leaders call it an “insult.” Our main read highlights what we know about the agreement as it stands.

Advertisement

— Paola Pérez (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A community benefits agreement (known as a “CBA”) worth $50 million could be embedded in Philadelphia’s deal with the Sixers for a new downtown arena. The provision, which would make up about 3% of the project’s $1.55 billion value, is surrounded by more questions than answers.

Catch up quick: When Mayor Cherelle L. Parker announced the terms of the deal, she cited the CBA as jump-starting a new, city-led focus on Chinatown, “to strengthen what is by far a Philadelphia treasure.”

What CBAs can do: They allow developers and neighborhoods to settle disputes, address wants and needs, and pledge support for the project, saving time and money.

But community stakeholders feel left out: Similar accords are usually negotiated between a developer and neighborhood organizations. This one was worked out between Parker and the team’s billionaire owners.

The fine print: CBAs are often legally binding. But some are concerned that commitments made in this agreement risk going unrealized. A 2021 nonprofit report found that “for every successful CBA, there are several others that failed to fulfill their promises.”

What’s next: City Council is expected to debate these terms when it receives a package of arena-enabling legislation on Thursday. Project opponents say this deal appears to be on a fast track to get approved by the end of the year.

Anna Orso, Jeff Gammage, and Sean Collins Walsh dig into the local and national implications of the deal’s conditions, and break down how the CBA package could be allocated.

What you should know today

A pack of puppies spent Saturday at Philadelphia International Airport, working hard to become service dogs.

The dogs were there with Seeing Eye, a Morristown, N.J.-based guide dog organization that matches socialized and trained dogs with people with visual impairments.

While they’re on duty, you aren’t allowed to pet them. But these young and eager pups are technically still in training, so passersby were allowed to touch them.

The next goal: Pass the program. About 65% of them are expected to graduate.

Continue reading about the dogs’ day as seasoned travelers and to see more photos.

❓Pop quiz

This week in history, Bandstand kicked off an American obsession from a West Philly TV studio. In what year did the show debut?

A) 1939

B) 1945

C) 1952

D) 1975

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: Entrepreneurs pitch ideas on this reality TV series

THANKS ARK

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here.

Cheers to Kate Vengraitis who correctly guessed Saturday’s answer: Burlington Island. This uninhabited island in the Delaware River has been largely inaccessible for nearly 50 years. Support for more public access is growing as more people join collaborative efforts to clean up, preserve, and showcase it.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s song goes like this: “They threw me out like I was a wedding bouquet / Now I can’t quite remember what I had to say.”

Fontaines D.C. is sure to rock the Fillmore tonight. This week in Philly music is stacked with more exciting performances, but if you want to take a break from concerts, there are music movies at the Philadelphia Film Festival through Oct. 27. Dan DeLuca has details on the screenings.

One more musical thing: Music has played an important role on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. Politics reporter Fallon Roth explains how artists have provided the soundtrack to the presidential election.

👋🏽 Thanks for spending some time with The Inquirer this morning. Take care and have a great Sunday.