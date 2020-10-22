4. Speaking of Carson Wentz, the Eagles will need another strong performance from their quarterback, even as the pieces around him fall apart. Wentz has been much better in recent weeks, and his effort late against Baltimore was admirable. Considering what is around him offensively, there’s no time for Wentz to slip back into the slump that marred the start of his season. He’ll have to carry an offense that has fewer expected starters on the field than it does on the injury report. The Giants are 23rd in pass defense, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, the lowest-ranked defense the Eagles have seen this season. It won’t be easy with his patchwork supporting cast, but Wentz has a chance to put up big numbers.