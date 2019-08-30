Frank: It’s a little too early to consider Doug Pederson for sainthood or Canton. If he wins a second Super Bowl, that obviously puts him in select company. But George Seifert won two Super Bowl titles and nobody considers him one of the league’s great coaches. Same with Tom Flores. I mean, Barry Switzer managed to win a Super Bowl for crying out loud. So you have to be careful how much weight you give Super Bowl wins. Don’t get me wrong. I think Doug is an excellent coach. One of the league’s top offensive minds. Has the complete respect of the locker room. Winning the Super Bowl in just his second season as an NFL head coach is pretty damn impressive. But I just would prefer to wait a few years before I consider his place in history. Andy Reid probably is going to finish in the top five among coaches in all-time wins behind only Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick, and Tom Landry. But if he doesn’t win a Super Bowl, how will he remembered?