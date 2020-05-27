The problem with the pick that remains is the fact that there are very few scenarios where Hurts’ success doesn’t directly mean something bad for Wentz, in whome the Eagles have invested a nine-figure contract. If the Eagles can craft an innovative offense with two quarterbacks, it will look like a bold and shrewd pick. Barring that, and assuming Wentz isn’t considering an Andrew Luck-style early retirement, I don’t know how this can be a win-win. Obviously a backup quarterback won the Eagles a Super Bowl, but at this point in Wentz’s career, I would argue building the best team around him is the better move. If he gets hurt, view it as a lost season and draft high enough to make the team even better. If he gets hurt every year, use one of those high draft picks on a more sure thing at quarterback.