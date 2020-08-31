The Eagles’ punt-return average last season, the eighth poorest in the league and the lowest in Dave Fipp’s seven seasons as the team’s special-teams coordinator. The main reason, of course, was Darren Sproles. Sproles, one of the top punt returners in NFL history, played in just six games and had only 11 returns. Ward took over the punt-return duties late in the season after being signed off the practice squad, but his primary focus was on catching the ball and not taking chances. He had 12 fair catches on 19 punts and averaged just 3.4 yards per return. Either Ward, who is better than his 2019 return average, or Reagor will be the Eagles’ primary punt returner this season, with DeSean Jackson probably available only in game-on-the-line emergencies. Reagor averaged 20.8 yards per return last year at TCU, with two touchdowns.