4. My offensive MVP award goes to John Hightower. The rookie receiver has done well all camp and could move up the depth chart if Reagor is sidelined for an extended period. Hightower got wide open over the middle on an inside slant and Hurts hit him for an easy score. The catch of the day, and perhaps all of camp, came a period later when Hightower ran a stop-and-go fade route into the corner of the end zone. Cornerback Craig James had tight coverage, but Hurts’ pass sneaked by and Hightower tipped the ball twice until he secured it with both feet inbounds. The rookie flashed his speed with another double move that caught cornerback Avonte Maddox flat-footed. Sudfeld pumped and hit Hightower about 50 yards downfield. The pass was a touch short and Maddox caught up to tag him down short of the goal line.